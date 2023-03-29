Emmanuel J. Ajala Honored as a Professional of the Year for 2023 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Bronx, NY, March 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Emmanuel J. Ajala, of Bronx, New York, has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2023 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of research.
About Emmanuel J. Ajala
Emmanuel J. Ajala is a biomedical researcher/principal investigator for the Diabetes Research Institute, an organization that conducts medical research towards finding a cure for diabetes and provides pathophysiological investigation of HIV infection, Ebola viruses, and breast cancer. With over 20 years’ experience, Ajala is responsible for the pathophysiological investigation of HIV infection and breast cancer and was instrumental in the deletion of the Ebola virus glycoprotein pathway critical to its glycosylation that triggered cell circle arrest. Currently, Ajala is actively involved in silencing the COVID-19 pathway through a set of glycoproteins derived from the immune system's dual mitochondrial and endosomal compartments.
Previously, Ajala worked as a chemistry lab instructor with Tennessee State University and a teaching assistant with Polytechnic University in Brooklyn. He also served as a surgical technician at St. Anthony's Hospital in Amarillo, Texas.
Ajala earned his B.Sc. in Chemistry from Fisk University, his M.Sc. in Chemistry, from Polytechnic University in Brooklyn and is a candidate for his Ph.D. He is associated with the A.A.A.S. and the A.C.S.
In his free time, Emmanuel enjoys playing soccer, badminton, and volleyball.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is both an online and hard cover publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
