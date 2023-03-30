Minor Use Foundation Announces New Mission and Vision Statements
Raleigh, NC, March 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Minor Use Foundation, Inc. is pleased to announce new mission and vision statements that will help govern decision making over the coming years. These updated statements better reflect the alignment of the Foundation’s work with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) – global goals to enhance peace and prosperity, eradicate poverty and protect the planet.
“We wanted our mission and vision statements to inspire our team members and the community of stakeholders we serve while also reaffirming the values and priorities of the Foundation,” said Foundation Chairman, Dr. Dirk Drost. “As a young organization in a period of intense growth and development, we felt it was important to revisit these core tenants to ensure they properly reflect the organization we are today as well as the one we will aspire to be in the future.”
Vision: A world where fruits, vegetables, nuts, and spices are plentiful and affordable for everyone.
Mission: Achieve greater agricultural biodiversity, reduce food waste, and improve global nutritional outcomes by building global partnerships and leveraging crop protection technologies for the cultivation and supply of fruits, vegetables, nuts, and spices.
“We hope our new mission and vision statements will inspire people to join our cause to support the cultivation and greater availability of fruits, vegetables, nuts, and spices around the world,” said Foundation Director of Operations Anna Gore. “The Foundation is committed to leveraging high quality science to increase food security and international trade of these commodities. Our vision reflects why we are here and what we are striving for. The Foundation was born out of the idea that nutritious specialty crops are critical to global food security and our new guiding statements reflect that.”
The Foundation’s programs support the SDGs to create a more sustainable future and food system for all. In particular, the Foundation’s work supports the following SDGs:
· #2- Zero Hunger;
· #3- Good Health and Well-Being;
· #8- Decent Work and Economic Growth; and
· #13- Climate Action.
About the Minor Use Foundation, Inc.
The Minor Use Foundation, a non-profit private foundation, was founded in 2018 to promote minor uses and specialty crop pest management solutions for growers globally. The Foundation hosts Global Minor Use priority-setting meetings, funds research to identify and develop pest control solutions for minor crops, and provides training and capacity-building globally. Together with its partners and cooperators the Foundation identifies and implements work to support minor crop grower needs. For more information, visit www.minorusefoundation.org.
Shannon McNamara
+1-616-607-8634
https://minorusefoundation.org
