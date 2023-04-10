New Online Store Offers Collectors and Enthusiasts a One-Stop Shop for All Their Vintage Lighter and Tobacciana Needs
Toms River, NJ, April 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Spark Flames, a new online store specializing in vintage pocket lighters and tobacciana, is proud to announce its official launch. The store offers a wide selection of vintage lighters and tobacco-related items, including pipes, ashtrays, and pocket and tabletop lighters, from the early 20th century.
"We're excited to offer collectors and enthusiasts a one-stop shop for all their vintage lighter and tobacciana needs," said Natalie Quinn, the founder of Spark Flames. "Our selection includes a wide variety of styles and designs, from sleek Art Deco lighters to intricate engravings and precious metal plating. We also carry a variety of popular brands, including Zippos, Ronsons, and Dunhills."
In addition to its wide selection, Spark Flames also prides itself on its commitment to authenticity and quality. The company carefully curates its selection, ensuring that all items are authentic and in good condition. The store also offers a 30-day return policy on all purchases.
"We understand the importance of authenticity and quality when it comes to vintage lighters and tobacciana," said Natalie Quinn. "That's why we take great care in curating our selection and only offer items that are authentic and in good condition."
Spark Flames also offers a variety of resources for collectors, including how-to videos to repair vintage lighters and give them a new spark.
Visit Spark Flames online at sparkflames.com to browse the store's selection and learn more about vintage pocket lighters and tobacciana.
Contact
James Dudek
732-895-0387
https://sparkflames.com
