Kuula Partners with Leading Rental Network to Offer Virtual Tours for Rental Property Listings
Apartments.com is now offering Kuula’s real estate 360 virtual tour editor to multifamily clients with gold or higher ad package listings.
Los Angeles, CA, March 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Kuula., the cutting-edge 360 virtual tour software company, announced today it has entered into a partnership with the online rental marketplace, Apartments.com, a CoStar Group (NASDAQ: CSGP) brand. Through the partnership, Apartments.com clients with gold or higher ad packages can create and include 360 tours powered by Kuula in their listings.
"Virtual tours have become increasingly popular in recent years because they offer a great way to experience a property online," says Kuula Founder and CEO Bartek Drozdz. “At Kuula, we believe that virtual tours provide a unique and immersive experience for potential renters, and we are thrilled to see Apartments.com add our technology to enhance the rental search process."
Adding Kuula’s 360 virtual tours to a listing requires a submission to the Apartments.com support team. Rental property owners with a gold account or higher can create a virtual tour on Kuula followed by copying the link of the desired tour and sending a request to the Apartments.com support team to add the virtual tour to a property listing. There is currently no option to manually upload virtual tours on Apartments.com.
To upload a tour, clients and photographers will need to send a request to the Apartments.com support team to upload at Support@Apartments.com. In the request, it's recommended to include the detail listed below:
● Property Name, Address
● Property Management Company
● Model Name (if tour should be uploaded to the model)
● Unit Name (if tour should be uploaded to the unit)
● 360 Tour Link
● Caption
● Comments, if necessary
For additional information, please visit blog.Kuula.co.
To create a property virtual tour to add to an Apartments.com listing, visit Kuula.co to create an account with a PRO subscription. Once a virtual video is uploaded, you can to generate a link to send to the Apartments.com support team. A tutorial on how to create a virtual tour can be found at Kuula.co/help/share-embed.
“Virtual tours are among the most popular features among Apartments.com renters,” said Stuart Richens, Apartments.com VP of Product. “Our partnership with Kuula will make it easier for renters doing their research virtually and will deliver higher-quality leads to our clients.”
The partnership adds considerable brand equity to Kuula and increases Apartments.com’s added value to premium subscribers by providing access to the smoothest and most efficient 360 virtual tour player on the web. Kuula virtual tour experience is optimized and can be viewed on any mobile device and PCs.
About Kuula
Kuula, a Santa Monica, CA-based company founded in 2016, offers cutting-edge 360 virtual tour editor software that is used by over 350,000 professionals, artists, and companies worldwide, with over 10,000,000 panoramic photo uploads and over 1 billion views. To learn more, please visit https://kuula.co.
About Apartments.com
Apartments.com is the leading online apartment listing website, offering renters access to information on more than 1,000,000 available units for rent. Powered by CoStar, the Apartments.com network of sites includes Apartments.com, ApartmentFinder.com, ApartmentHomeLiving.com, Apartamentos.com, WestsideRentals.com, ForRent.com, ForRentUniversity.com, After55.com and CorporateHousing.com.
Apartments.com is supported by the industry's largest professional research team, which has visited and photographed over 500,000 properties nationwide. The team makes over one million calls each month to apartment owners and property managers, collecting and verifying current availabilities, rental rates, pet policies, fees, leasing incentives, concessions, and more. Apartments.com offers more rental listings than any other apartments website, and innovative features including a drawing tool that allows users to define their own search areas on a map, and a "Travel Time" feature that lets users search for rentals in proximity to a specific address. Apartments.com creates easy access to its listings through a responsive website and iOS and Android apps and provides unmatched exposure for its advertisers through an intuitive name, strategic search engine placements and innovative emerging media.
The Apartments.com network reaches millions of renters nationwide, driving both qualified traffic and highly engaged renters to leasing offices.
"Virtual tours have become increasingly popular in recent years because they offer a great way to experience a property online," says Kuula Founder and CEO Bartek Drozdz. “At Kuula, we believe that virtual tours provide a unique and immersive experience for potential renters, and we are thrilled to see Apartments.com add our technology to enhance the rental search process."
Adding Kuula’s 360 virtual tours to a listing requires a submission to the Apartments.com support team. Rental property owners with a gold account or higher can create a virtual tour on Kuula followed by copying the link of the desired tour and sending a request to the Apartments.com support team to add the virtual tour to a property listing. There is currently no option to manually upload virtual tours on Apartments.com.
To upload a tour, clients and photographers will need to send a request to the Apartments.com support team to upload at Support@Apartments.com. In the request, it's recommended to include the detail listed below:
● Property Name, Address
● Property Management Company
● Model Name (if tour should be uploaded to the model)
● Unit Name (if tour should be uploaded to the unit)
● 360 Tour Link
● Caption
● Comments, if necessary
For additional information, please visit blog.Kuula.co.
To create a property virtual tour to add to an Apartments.com listing, visit Kuula.co to create an account with a PRO subscription. Once a virtual video is uploaded, you can to generate a link to send to the Apartments.com support team. A tutorial on how to create a virtual tour can be found at Kuula.co/help/share-embed.
“Virtual tours are among the most popular features among Apartments.com renters,” said Stuart Richens, Apartments.com VP of Product. “Our partnership with Kuula will make it easier for renters doing their research virtually and will deliver higher-quality leads to our clients.”
The partnership adds considerable brand equity to Kuula and increases Apartments.com’s added value to premium subscribers by providing access to the smoothest and most efficient 360 virtual tour player on the web. Kuula virtual tour experience is optimized and can be viewed on any mobile device and PCs.
About Kuula
Kuula, a Santa Monica, CA-based company founded in 2016, offers cutting-edge 360 virtual tour editor software that is used by over 350,000 professionals, artists, and companies worldwide, with over 10,000,000 panoramic photo uploads and over 1 billion views. To learn more, please visit https://kuula.co.
About Apartments.com
Apartments.com is the leading online apartment listing website, offering renters access to information on more than 1,000,000 available units for rent. Powered by CoStar, the Apartments.com network of sites includes Apartments.com, ApartmentFinder.com, ApartmentHomeLiving.com, Apartamentos.com, WestsideRentals.com, ForRent.com, ForRentUniversity.com, After55.com and CorporateHousing.com.
Apartments.com is supported by the industry's largest professional research team, which has visited and photographed over 500,000 properties nationwide. The team makes over one million calls each month to apartment owners and property managers, collecting and verifying current availabilities, rental rates, pet policies, fees, leasing incentives, concessions, and more. Apartments.com offers more rental listings than any other apartments website, and innovative features including a drawing tool that allows users to define their own search areas on a map, and a "Travel Time" feature that lets users search for rentals in proximity to a specific address. Apartments.com creates easy access to its listings through a responsive website and iOS and Android apps and provides unmatched exposure for its advertisers through an intuitive name, strategic search engine placements and innovative emerging media.
The Apartments.com network reaches millions of renters nationwide, driving both qualified traffic and highly engaged renters to leasing offices.
Contact
30 Miles North PRContact
Priscilla Vento
310-593-3789
30milesnorth.com
Priscilla Vento
310-593-3789
30milesnorth.com
Categories