Glatt Kosher Passover Seders 2023 at Talia's Steakhouse & Bar, NYC Kosher Restaurant in Manhattan

Two Upper West Side Locations for a Seder Dinner: 1) Fully Communal Seder at The Jewish Center, 181 West 86th Street, New York, New York 10024; 2) Non-Communal Seder at Talia's Steakhouse & Bar, 668 Amsterdam Avenue, New York, New York 10025.