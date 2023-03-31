Glatt Kosher Passover Seders 2023 at Talia's Steakhouse & Bar, NYC Kosher Restaurant in Manhattan
Two Upper West Side Locations for a Seder Dinner: 1) Fully Communal Seder at The Jewish Center, 181 West 86th Street, New York, New York 10024; 2) Non-Communal Seder at Talia's Steakhouse & Bar, 668 Amsterdam Avenue, New York, New York 10025.
New York, NY, March 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Talia’s is continuing their 21-year tradition of offering Glatt kosher for Passover food during Passover. They will be open for both Seders and for lunch and dinner during Yom Tov, Chol Hamoed, and Shabbat. Make sure to enjoy their full-service Kosher for Passover bar.
Pesach 2023 (Passover) falls out at sundown on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 and ends at nightfall on Thursday, April 13, 2023.
An elegant sit-down dinner will be served during the two Seders. Talia’s will also be open from noon until 11 PM during Chol Hamoed.
For more information and to reserve online, visit their website, taliassteakhouse.com/passover
Passover Private Home Catering
Take the headache out of preparing for Pesach and call Talia’s. For questions or to book catering, please feel free to contact them at 212 580-3770 or via email at info@taliassteakhouse.com.
Communal Passover Seder on April 5, 2023, at Jewish Center
Talia’s is excited to announce that they will be hosting a communal seder the first night of Passover at The Jewish Center that is open to the public and will be led by Rabbi Joseph Schwarz.
Talia’s is offering a special discount for Jewish Center members and their guests.
Time: Doors Open: 7:30 PM, Seder Begins: 8:00 PM.
Modern Orthodox Communal Seder.
BYOB. Wine and sangria available for purchase.
Please note: All wine must be mevushal and checked by mashgiach before opening.
Jewish Center Member & Guests:
$104 for adults & $79 for children under 10
Public Price:
$129 for adults & $89 for children under 10
Guests will be provided with Matzah, Haggadahs, grape juice, seder plate, and unlimited soft drinks, coffee, and tea.
Please email info@taliassteakhouse.com or call 212-580-3770 to make a reservation or for more information.
Talia’s will also be open from noon until 11 PM during Chol Hamoed.
Talia's will also serve all prepaid, prix fixe holiday meals, and will be open with a regular a la carte menu for lunch and dinner during Chol Hamoed (intermediate days). Chol Hamoed menu will include most of Talia's classics, such as Grilled Ribeye, Chicken Marsala, and Prime Beef Burger with a special Passover potato bun.
Contact
Daniel Nagar
212-580-3770
http://www.taliassteakhouse.com
