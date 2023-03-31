Resource Royalty Announces Closing of RR XVIII
Dallas, TX, March 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Resource Royalty, LLC, a Dallas-based sponsor of oil and gas royalty offerings since 2010, has announced the closing of its 19th portfolio, RR XVIII.
Resource Royalty XVIII, LLC, offered by Resource Royalty, LLC is a diversified portfolio of income producing mineral and royalty interests located in Oklahoma. All 17 of the portfolio properties are located in the highly productive Anadarko Basin.
The acreage has 44 producing wells, 7 new wells permitted, 16 new wells filed and room for substantial growth for years to come.
Beth Good, CEO, stated, “Right from the beginning of the year, demand has been strong for mineral properties. I think this is in large part due to people finally accepting the fact that fossil fuels are going to be with us for the foreseeable future, and owning minerals is a great way to add Oil & Gas to an investment portfolio. We’ve worked hard for the past 12 years to increase awareness of mineral ownership as well as provide access to the accredited investor and we’re seeing that play out now through increased demand.”
With decades of industry experience and a proven track record, Resource Royalty utilizes the real estate approach to energy investing by structuring highly strategic and diversified mineral and royalty investment portfolios for accredited investors.
For more information, please contact Brian Sone, VP of Capital Markets, at (214)679-6947.
