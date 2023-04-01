Global Nectar Introduces Beldi Buff: Bringing the Moroccan Hammam Experience Home
Philadelphia, PA, April 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Global Nectar is thrilled to unveil its signature product, Beldi Buff - an all-natural and luxurious savon noir crafted from three simple ingredients. The product is inspired by the Moroccan hammam bathing ritual, which incorporates Beldi soap, and is crafted from the finest natural ingredients, consistent with the brand's commitment to using only the best nature has to offer.
For centuries, the Berber women of Morocco have used Beldi soap to achieve soft, polished skin. Made from saponified olive oil, this soap is high in Vitamin E, proven to naturally block free radicals, prevent signs of aging, and infuse the skin with a high level of antioxidants while leaving it soft & silky.
Global Nectar's Beldi Buff takes this timeless staple and elevates it to a whole new level. Made with the same effective ingredients as traditional Beldi soap, they've added nourishing Aloe Vera to aid with the moisturizing qualities and a delicate scent of Lavender. With only three ingredients, Beldi Buff is 100% natural, free of parabens, sulfates, and pthalates.
This gel-like soap prepares the skin for gentle exfoliation, promoting natural skin turnover for bright and healthy skin. Each shower-friendly tube comes with a traditional Moroccan kessa mitt for easy exfoliation.
"We're excited to introduce Beldi Buff to our customers," said the founder of Global Nectar. "We believe in the power of natural ingredients to transform your skin, and Beldi Buff is the ultimate example of that. With this product, we're bringing the Moroccan hammam experience to your home, so you can achieve soft, polished skin anytime, anywhere."
Beldi Buff is now available for purchase on the Global Nectar website (globalnectar.com), along with the brand's other all-natural products. For more information, visit the website or follow Global Nectar on social media (@globalnectar).
About Global Nectar
Global Nectar is an all-natural lifestyle brand inspired by the ancient rituals of the Middle East. The brand's products are free of harsh chemicals and are cruelty-free and ethically sourced.
