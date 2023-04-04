Omolara Grace Adeniran, MD’s New Book, “The Residency-Intern Diary,” is Designed to Equip Medical Students and Incoming Residents for Residency Training
Brooklyn, NY, April 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Omolara Grace Adeniran, MD, an internal medicine resident in New York, has completed her most recent book, “The Residency-Intern Diary”: a handy guide to navigating medical school or residency for those just starting out in their medical career journeys.
Author Omolara Grace Adeniran (Dr. Grace) is an international medical graduate with diverse exposure from Europe, Africa, and the United States. Adeniran graduated from one of the medical schools in Europe, practiced in Africa, and is now an outstanding medical fellow in New York working towards becoming an endocrinologist. Her passion is to help her colleagues who are struggling with residency training, new residents and interns, and medical students who will or already started their clinical training to become better and well-equipped physicians.
Adeniran writes, “Now that you matched or prematched, what's next? Where do I live? What do I wear? What should I study and what are the things I wish I had known before starting? How do I balance my work with family? Do not look further. ‘The Intern's Diary’ will guide you through every step of the way.
“If you are an IMG, medical student, or AMG, recent or old graduate. Or perhaps you are already in the residency training, and it's hard to get through easily. This book is the best for you. It will change you completely to a better and strong intern.”
Published by Fulton Books, Omolara Grace Adeniran, MD’s book is perfect not only for medical professionals but for family and friends seeking to provide loved ones in medical school or about to start their residency with an invaluable tool. Along with its compact size which makes it incredible handy to have during clinical rotations, “The Residency-Intern Diary” will help to answer most questions readers may be too shy to ask colleagues or seniors and is sure to last them throughout their careers.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “The Residency-Intern Diary” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
