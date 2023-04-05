Siddons Martin Emergency Group Joins Together with G&W Diesel Service, Inc.
Siddons-Martin Emergency Group is now providing sales and service in Arkansas and Tennessee in closing of the acquisition of G&W Diesel Service, Inc. of Memphis, TN.
Houston, TX, April 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Siddons Martin Emergency Group (SMEG) announced today the closing of its integration with G&W Diesel Service, Inc. (G&W) based in Memphis, Tennessee. Since 1958, G&W has served the Tennessee, Arkansas, and Mississippi area by providing the best-in-class service for heavy truck and diesel services. In 2011, under the operational name EVS Midsouth, they began selling emergency vehicles and equipment – representing the premiere products of Pierce, Wheeled Coach, and Horton. Along with bringing the best emergency response equipment available to serve first responders, EVS Midsouth has led the way in Tennessee and Arkansas. G&W has 5 locations across Arkansas, Tennessee, and Mississippi to provide complete sales and service response in the area.
G&W has been family owned since its inception, which aligns with Siddons Martin Emergency Group’s employee ownership culture. G&W will remain in operation, providing heavy truck and transmission services in the commercial market to continue providing first-rate repairs and service as authorized warranty centers for Allison, Cummins, John Deere, Deutz, and Perkins.
Siddons Martin Emergency Group will bring its world-class sales and service team to build upon the existing G&W team and continue to represent Pierce, Wheeled Coach, and Horton along with all major brands of first responder equipment, including 3M Scott Safety, Fire-Dex firefighter PPE, Bullard, TFT, Akron, Elkart and Holmatro. The combination of EVS Midsouth and SMEG will provide continuous and first-class service to the first responders of Tennessee, Arkansas, and Mississippi.
“We are excited to welcome G&W to the SMEG family,” said Leon Martin Jr., Principal, and President of Service for SMEG. “The investment will allow us to serve our customers by giving us more capability in the service arena with our continued commitment to service after the sale,” Martin concluded.
Bobby Wharton, who has been the principal and owner of G&W for over 50 years, will begin his transition to retirement to celebrate his long years of supporting first responders. “I am happy to bring Siddons Martin to our area. They represent the same level of service and support that G&W has prided itself on bringing to our home and families since we started selling Pierce,” stated Bobby Wharton, CEO of G&W Diesel Service, Inc. Bobby continued, “Siddons Martin is a great organization and part of the goal of the transaction is to see G&W Diesel continue knowing the hard work and efforts of my father will continue under the Siddons Martin portfolio. The integration with Siddons Martin also provides long-term benefits and stability to G&W Diesel employees as I transition to my next phase.”
Siddons Martin Emergency Group is the leading fire and emergency apparatus and equipment dealer serving Texas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Arkansas, and Tennessee. Products include custom and commercial pumpers, aerials, rescue trucks, wildland trucks, mini pumpers, tankers, homeland security apparatus, ambulances, patrol and command vehicles, after-market parts, fire rescue, and mining gear and equipment. Headquartered in Texas, Siddons Martin is an employee-owned company (ESOP) established in 1974 and employs over 600 team members across 33 locations. In addition, Siddons Martin operates seven subsidiary companies related to diesel, automotive and heavy-truck parts, construction and mining equipment, emergency vehicle sales, and service. For more information, visit siddons-martin.com.
Corbin Strong
800-784-6806
siddons-martin.com
cstrong@siddons-martin.com
