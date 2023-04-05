Tembusu Grand Will be Launching Soon

Tembusu Grand is a recently opened 99-year leasehold residential development situated in District 15 of Singapore, developed by CDL Triton Pte. Ltd. With 638 units available, this project can be rented to Singaporeans, permanent residents and foreigners alike; previews of units have already been available. Prices for units are expected to range between $2,300 - $2,400 according to JNA Real Estate.