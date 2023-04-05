Tembusu Grand Will be Launching Soon
Tembusu Grand is a recently opened 99-year leasehold residential development situated in District 15 of Singapore, developed by CDL Triton Pte. Ltd. With 638 units available, this project can be rented to Singaporeans, permanent residents and foreigners alike; previews of units have already been available. Prices for units are expected to range between $2,300 - $2,400 according to JNA Real Estate.
Singapore, Singapore, April 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Tembusu Grand is a 99-year leasehold condominium development situated in District 15 of Singapore at Jalan Tembusu. City Developments Ltd. (CDL) developed the project and it's expected to become an iconic residential landmark within its vicinity. Spread across five 20- and 21-story blocks, Tembusu Grand will offer home buyers a range of 1-5 bedroom apartments.
This development is built with a modern, sleek facade in mind. Residents can enjoy the numerous facilities available, such as a swimming pool, sky lounge, tennis court, fitness center and more - all designed with varied needs in mind so residents have access to recreational activities right at their doorstep.
Each apartment unit is well-equipped with smart home features and European appliances. Apartment sizes range from studio units to five bedrooms, so there truly is something for everyone at this development. Plus, its proximity to reputable schools, shopping centers, and dining options makes it an option for families looking to settle in the area.
Tembusu Grand is situated in the East Coast region of Singapore, known for its relaxed and laid-back vibe. This area is perfect for those who enjoy outdoor activities with East Coast Park and the beach just a short distance away. Residents have easy access to both Central Business District (CBD) and Changi Airport via major expressways or public transportation systems.
City Developments Ltd. has earned a reputation for developing quality residential projects, and Tembusu Grand is no exception. The developer has ensured residents have access to high-end finishes and fittings which will bring comfort and luxury into their home.
Tembusu Grand will be launching in the later part of April. Showflat appointments have already started.
Please also see The Continuum, Newport Residences or J'den.
This development is built with a modern, sleek facade in mind. Residents can enjoy the numerous facilities available, such as a swimming pool, sky lounge, tennis court, fitness center and more - all designed with varied needs in mind so residents have access to recreational activities right at their doorstep.
Each apartment unit is well-equipped with smart home features and European appliances. Apartment sizes range from studio units to five bedrooms, so there truly is something for everyone at this development. Plus, its proximity to reputable schools, shopping centers, and dining options makes it an option for families looking to settle in the area.
Tembusu Grand is situated in the East Coast region of Singapore, known for its relaxed and laid-back vibe. This area is perfect for those who enjoy outdoor activities with East Coast Park and the beach just a short distance away. Residents have easy access to both Central Business District (CBD) and Changi Airport via major expressways or public transportation systems.
City Developments Ltd. has earned a reputation for developing quality residential projects, and Tembusu Grand is no exception. The developer has ensured residents have access to high-end finishes and fittings which will bring comfort and luxury into their home.
Tembusu Grand will be launching in the later part of April. Showflat appointments have already started.
Please also see The Continuum, Newport Residences or J'den.
Contact
Tembusu GrandContact
Daniel Wong
+6561005454
Www.tembusugrandofficial.com
Daniel Wong
+6561005454
Www.tembusugrandofficial.com
Categories