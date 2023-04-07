Author Dexter Cox’s New Book, "Dancing with the Devil: Memoirs of a Pilot," is a Riveting Look at the Author's Career as a Pilot and His Lifelong Passion for Airplanes

Recent release “Dancing with the Devil,” from Page Publishing author Dexter Cox, is a personal account of the author's experiences as a pilot, spanning over sixty years of service and various types of aircraft. Beginning with the origins of his love for airplanes, Cox takes readers through various exhilarating flights, including numerous involvements with faulty equipment and engine failures.