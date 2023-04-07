Author Dexter Cox’s New Book, "Dancing with the Devil: Memoirs of a Pilot," is a Riveting Look at the Author's Career as a Pilot and His Lifelong Passion for Airplanes
Recent release “Dancing with the Devil,” from Page Publishing author Dexter Cox, is a personal account of the author's experiences as a pilot, spanning over sixty years of service and various types of aircraft. Beginning with the origins of his love for airplanes, Cox takes readers through various exhilarating flights, including numerous involvements with faulty equipment and engine failures.
Green Valley, AZ, April 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Dexter Cox, who has had a six-decade career as a pilot, has completed his new book “Dancing with the Devil: Memoirs of a Pilot”: a gripping and fascinating look at the author’s life throughout his years flying various kinds of aircraft, and the various incidents he’s had with equipment malfunctions while flying.
Born in Nebraska in early 1941, Dexter Cox moved with his family when he was six months old and grew up in the Rocky Mountain states of Colorado and Wyoming. He became an avid hunter and fisherman in his early years, enjoying those activities with his father, who passed away in the author’s early teens. Cox also became an avid mountain climber, once climbing Mount Kilimanjaro, and he holds a fascination with airplanes that began as a very young child and continues to this day. His career spans over sixty years as a highly rated pilot with thousands of hours as pilot-in-command of well over one hundred different types of aircraft, ranging from small single-engine aircraft up to and including four-engine, airliner-type, multi-engine aircraft and a number of different jet-powered aircraft. He is a published author of various articles in trade magazines and has been involved in development of new technical equipment and the application and certification of existing medical equipment to existing aircraft. Cox currently resides in Arizona.
On how he came to pick the title “Dancing with the Devil,” Cox shares, “The title of this book was selected directly from a statement made to [me] by a representative of the FAA during an informal inquiry into why the author was involved in so many engine failures and equipment malfunction incidents. One of the FAA representatives stated that in the preceding eight months, [I] had been involved in more incidents (engine failures and in-flight equipment failures) than all the rest of the pilots in the Rocky Mountain region combined and thought that [I] was ‘dancing with the devil’ on a frequent basis, and he was concerned for the author’s safety. [I] thought that was a unique way of describing [my] experiences with various types of failures and selected that phrase for the title of the book.”
Published by Page Publishing, Dexter Cox’s thrilling tale takes readers through his childhood love of airplanes, how it began, and the ways it shaped his future and pushed him into a career as a pilot. Each story Cox shares from the course of his career will literally take readers to new heights as they follow along on his exciting and fulfilling experiences that made his chosen profession so rewarding.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Dancing with the Devil: Memoirs of a Pilot” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
