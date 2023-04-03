New York Cancer & Blood Specialists and Physicians of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Host Breast Cancer Screening Event
Brooklyn, NY, April 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Memorial Medical Care (MMC), PC, a practice of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) physicians and New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS), will host a free breast screening event on Saturday, April 8, 2023, from 9 am-3 pm at their new comprehensive cancer care located at 2236 Nostrand Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11210.
In response to high demand, additional slots have opened, and the screening initiative will be conducted once a month. The screening program aims to empower women to take charge of their breast health and will provide clinical breast exams to women over 40 years old. Participants will have the opportunity to learn about breast self-care, early detection, breast imaging, and more.
Women in the U.S. have a 1-in-8 lifetime risk of being diagnosed with breast cancer. Mammograms can help find or detect breast cancer early, even before a lump can be felt. Annual mammograms are recommended for women ages 40 and older who do not have a family history of breast cancer.
The public event is free to all. A limited number of mammograms will be available on the day of the event. Registrars will be on hand for those wanting to schedule their screening for a later date. All attendees will be invited to enjoy light refreshments and offered the opportunity to tour the facility. Space is limited and registration is required.
Visit bit.ly/3mSVuHL to make an appointment.
To learn more about MMC, visit mskcc.org. To make an appointment with an MMC provider, call 833-203-8007.
To learn more about NYCBS, visit nycancer.com. To make an appointment with an NYCBS provider, call 718-406-9454.
About New York Cancer & Blood Specialists:
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS) is a leading oncology practice in the New York Metropolitan area committed to providing world-class, patient-centered affordable care to patients with cancer and blood disorders in their own communities, close to family and friends. NYCBS has more than 30 locations and 35 hospital affiliations throughout Nassau and Suffolk counties, in the Bronx, Manhattan, Queens, Staten Island, and Brooklyn. We offer a multidisciplinary and comprehensive approach to care that utilizes the most advanced imaging, state-of-the-art therapies, cutting-edge clinical trials, on-site pharmacies, and an in-house laboratory with a full range of pathology services. Advocating for and ensuring the health and well-being of our patients is and always will be our top priority. For more information, visit www.nycancer.com.
About Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK):
The people of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) are united by a singular mission: ending cancer for life. Our specialized care teams provide personalized, compassionate, expert care to patients of all ages. Informed by basic research done at our Sloan Kettering Institute, scientists across MSK collaborate to conduct innovative translational and clinical research that is driving a revolution in our understanding of cancer as a disease and improving the ability to prevent, diagnose, and treat it. MSK is dedicated to training the next generation of scientists and clinicians, who go on to pursue our mission at MSK and around the globe. One of the world’s most respected comprehensive centers devoted exclusively to cancer, we have been recognized as one of the top two cancer hospitals in the country by U.S. News & World Report for more than 30 years. www.mskcc.org
Sarah Gould, Communications Director
631-574-8360
