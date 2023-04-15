Childress Ink Acquires Author, Artist and Nonprofit Founder, Thea Wood
Childress Ink welcomes Thea Wood, author, podcaster, TEDx speaker and founder of Backstage Chats with Women and Herizon Music Foundation, benefiting the next generation of women and emerging artists and professionals in the music industry.
Caledonia, MI, April 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “I have known and worked with Thea since she first started at AOL MusicSpace,” says literary agent, Kim Childress. “As a proud supporter and reviewer for Girls’ Life magazine and Herizon Music Foundation, our missions align perfectly.”
Author and founder of Herizon Music Foundation, Thea Wood has over 30 years experience in the corporate and start-up worlds, with an emphasis on female empowerment and music.
Working with record labels, national music magazines, Viacom, AOL, from content programmer to executive, previously Thea Wood was founder and publisher of SheSpark, an international digital magazine for women and its resulting TEDx talk, “NAME OF W LINK,” and author of The Intentional Makeover.
“Before she became my client, I used to call upon Thea as my self-proclaimed personal stylist,” says Childress.
In support of this nonprofit, Childress Ink’s affiliated bookstore, Ink-a-Dink Children’s Bookstore will donate a portion of all book sales to the Herizon Music Foundation.
To learn more visit HerizonMusicFoundation.Org, and also see the latest music events and giveaways. Thea Wood welcomes interview opportunities and can be contacted directly though her website, where you can also subscribe to be notified for featured concerts and Herizon Music venues.
About:
Herizon Music Foundation
Uplifting the next generation of women in music through education, work experience, and role modeling programs, Herizon Music envisions a music industry where any woman can achieve merit-based success no matter her age, appearance, familial status, or orientation.
Childress Ink
Childress Ink seeks out and shares books of excellence and guides authors in their craft. Founded by Kim Childress, learn more at ChildressInk.com.
Ink-a-Dink
Recipient of the James Patterson Bookstore Bonus Award, community give-back is part of our core mission. Offering free resources and bulk pricing, learn more at Ink-a-Dink.com.
Media Contact: Kim Childress, kim@childressink.com
