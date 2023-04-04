Preptly Launches Engaging Digital SAT Prep App for High School Students
The Preptly: Digital SAT Prep app has launched and is available in the App Store and on Google Play.
Binghamton, NY, April 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Strategic Test Prep & Tutoring Services is proud to announce the launch of its groundbreaking digital SAT prep app, Preptly. The Preptly app is designed to help high school students prepare for the new iteration of the SAT through a comprehensive and personalized mobile learning experience.
The Preptly app is powered by AI and features an adaptive learning system that creates a personalized study plan for each individual student. The app includes a skills assessment to pinpoint student weaknesses, timed quizzes to assist students with developing appropriate pacing, and drills segmented by question category to foster mastery of the test. Aside from these core features, the app includes gamification features (avatars, coins, and a leaderboard) to strengthen student engagement and make the stressful prepping experience more enjoyable.
"At Preptly, we believe that every student deserves the opportunity to achieve their full potential," said Laura Whitmore, CEO of Strategic Test Prep and creator of Preptly. "We developed the Preptly app to address the challenges that students face when preparing for the SAT, and to provide them with the tools they need to succeed."
The Preptly app is user-friendly and intuitive, allowing students to study anytime, anywhere, from their mobile device. The app is available for download on both iOS and Android devices and offers a range of subscription plans to fit every budget.
"We understand that students lead busy lives and need flexibility when it comes to studying for the SAT," said Whitmore. "That's why we designed the Preptly app to be versatile, so students can study at their own pace and on their own schedule."
Preptly has assembled a team of experienced SAT tutors to develop the app's comprehensive curriculum. The tutors have a deep understanding of the SAT and have designed the app to cover all aspects of the test and to mimic the feel of the actual digital SAT.
"We are confident that the Preptly app will be a game-changer for high school students preparing for the SAT," said Whitmore. "Our app is designed to help students achieve their best possible score and open doors to a bright future."
To learn more about the Preptly app, visit the Preptly website (Preptly.com) or download the app from the App Store or Google Play.
