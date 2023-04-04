FPC of Steamboat Springs, CO, a New Executive Search Firm, Announces Its Launch
Lake Succes, NY, April 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- F-O-R-T-U-N-E Personnel Consultants (FPC), a well-established national network of over 60 franchised executive recruitment offices, is proud to announce the launch of FPC of Steamboat Springs, CO. This new office will be owned and operated by Aric Prost, a seasoned executive with 15 years of experience in Industrial Automation and a strong background in sales and marketing.
FPC of Steamboat Springs will specialize in executive search for Business Development, Engineering, and Product Management roles within Industrial Automation and Contract Manufacturing. Aric will lead the office's projects, which include custom talent acquisition, talent pipeline assessment and management, hiring process evaluation, process mapping, and succession planning.
Aric is a graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point, and he holds a Master's Degree in Management from Webster University. Before entering the Automation field, Aric served as a Commanding Officer in the US Army. Most recently, Aric created an OEM business and headed Partnerships and Business Development for Stratus Technologies. He has also held leadership positions at renowned companies such as ProSoft Technology Inc, Rockwell Automation, and Schneider Logistics.
"I am excited to join the FPC family and bring my experience to Steamboat Springs," said Prost. "I have a strong network of high-quality talent, and I am looking forward to helping businesses find the right individuals for their needs."
Jeff Herzog, President of FFC, the franchisor of FPC, added, "We are thrilled to welcome Aric to the FPC network. With his expertise and passion for building relationships, we are confident that he will successfully operate FPC of Steamboat Springs and add significant value to our network."
For more information about FPC of Steamboat Springs, please contact Aric Prost at aprost@fpcsteamboat.com or 970-367-3947, or visit www.fpcsteamboat.com.
About FPC
FPC is a leading national executive search firm with over 60 franchised offices. FPC offers job seekers access to a nationwide network of professional executive recruiters and job opportunities in many industries and disciplines. The company has been providing win-win recruiting solutions since 1959 and is committed to bringing together the right individual with the right opportunity. FPC has been included in Forbes' prestigious annual list of America's Best Professional Recruiting Firms in 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022.
Contact
Anny Barrad
516-647-4554
www.fpcnational.com
