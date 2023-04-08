Free Skateboarding Lessons in New York, NY
Skateboarding School goskate.com Offers Free Skateboard Lesson at LES Coleman Skatepark
New York, NY, April 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- goskate.com, a leading skateboarding school in the United States, is thrilled to announce that it will be offering a free skateboard lesson at the LES Coleman Skatepark on Saturday, April 22, at 11 am.
The LES Coleman Skatepark, located at 62 Monroe St &, Pike St, New York, NY 10002, is a popular destination for skateboarders of all ages and skill levels. With this free lesson, goskate.com aims to encourage more people to take up skateboarding and experience the thrill of riding a skateboard.
The lesson will be taught by Gabriel Newby, a certified skateboard teacher who has been skating since 2010 and has extensive experience mentoring kids. Newby is passionate about teaching skateboarding and helping students improve their skills and confidence on the board.
"We're excited to offer this free lesson to the New York skateboarding community," said Newby. "Skateboarding is a fun and rewarding activity that anyone can enjoy, and we want to make it accessible to as many people as possible."
The lesson is open to skateboarders of all ages and skill levels, from beginners to advanced riders. Participants are required to bring their own skateboard and safety gear, including a helmet, elbow pads, knee pads, and wrist guards.
To register for the free lesson or for more information, visit the goskate.com Space is limited, so interested individuals are encouraged to sign up early.
About Goskate: Goskate is a leading skateboarding school in the United States that provides high-quality skateboard lessons to students of all ages and skill levels. The school's certified skateboard teachers are passionate about skateboarding and dedicated to helping students improve their skills and confidence on the board. For more information, visit the goskate.com website at https://www.goskate.com
The LES Coleman Skatepark, located at 62 Monroe St &, Pike St, New York, NY 10002, is a popular destination for skateboarders of all ages and skill levels. With this free lesson, goskate.com aims to encourage more people to take up skateboarding and experience the thrill of riding a skateboard.
The lesson will be taught by Gabriel Newby, a certified skateboard teacher who has been skating since 2010 and has extensive experience mentoring kids. Newby is passionate about teaching skateboarding and helping students improve their skills and confidence on the board.
"We're excited to offer this free lesson to the New York skateboarding community," said Newby. "Skateboarding is a fun and rewarding activity that anyone can enjoy, and we want to make it accessible to as many people as possible."
The lesson is open to skateboarders of all ages and skill levels, from beginners to advanced riders. Participants are required to bring their own skateboard and safety gear, including a helmet, elbow pads, knee pads, and wrist guards.
To register for the free lesson or for more information, visit the goskate.com Space is limited, so interested individuals are encouraged to sign up early.
About Goskate: Goskate is a leading skateboarding school in the United States that provides high-quality skateboard lessons to students of all ages and skill levels. The school's certified skateboard teachers are passionate about skateboarding and dedicated to helping students improve their skills and confidence on the board. For more information, visit the goskate.com website at https://www.goskate.com
Contact
GOSKATEContact
Robert Guirola
800-403-2405
www.goskate.com
Robert Guirola
800-403-2405
www.goskate.com
Categories