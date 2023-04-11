Women's Weekend Russian River 2023: Revival & Reconnection
Guerneville, CA, April 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The new producers of Women's Weekend Russian River 2023, Shug-Dogg Productions, invites all LGBTQIA+ Women to this year's event. The weekend promises to provide a sense of community, connection, and celebration, and takes place from May 12-14, 2023 at the R3 Hotel in Guerneville, CA.
This year's Women's Weekend is all about revival and reconnection. The new producers, Jodi Goldstein (aka drag queen "Miss Shugana") and Tressa Young (aka drag king "Madd-Dogg 20/20) have refreshed the program from years past and aim to bring women and queer femmes together to have a great time and celebrate the power of community.
Some of the highlights of this year's Women's Weekend include:
- Amazing lineup of performances by some of the Bay Area's most talented drag, burlesque, and live femme artists.
- Opportunities to connect with like-minded people through fun activities poolside and around town.
- Exciting Queer Marketplace for good shopping.
- Delicious food and drink options from local vendors.
"We are thrilled to be the new producers of Women's Weekend Russian River 2023 and can't wait to welcome women from all over our beautiful community," said event organizers, Jodi Goldstein and Tressa Young. "This is a weekend of celebration, connection, and empowerment, and we know that every person who attends will leave feeling inspired and rejuvenated."
Tickets for Women's Weekend Russian River 2023 are now available, and early bird pricing is in effect until April 14, 2023. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Women's Weekend website at www.womensweekendrussianriver.com.
About Women's Weekend Russian River:
Women's Weekend Russian River is a time honored tradition that kicks off summer and brings women together to celebrate community, connection, and empowerment. This is an inclusive weekend for all LGBTQIA+ femmes and women, including but not limited to trans women, trans men, non-binary, and gender-queer folks. Held in beautiful Guerneville, California, the event is designed to celebrate all of us. Learn more at www.womensweekendrussianriver.com.
About Shug-Dogg Productions
Shug-Dogg Productions is a women owned and operated event production company. The mission of Shug-Dogg is to create meaningful experiences for audiences and event attendees that leave them wanting more.
Contact:
Jodi Goldstein (AKA Miss Shugana)
Tressa Young (AKA Madd-Dogg 20/20)
Event Producers
Email: RussianRiverWomensWeekend@gmail.com
Phone: 831.316.3141
