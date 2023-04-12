Oakbrook Terrace Care Setting Earns National "Excellence in Care" Distinction from Alzheimer’s Foundation of America
New York, NY, April 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA) announced that Terra Vista of Oakbrook Terrace has earned AFA’s “Excellence in Care (EIC) Dementia Care Program of Distinction.” It is the second time the organization has received this distinction. Dementia care settings are eligible to achieve this national recognition after successfully undergoing an extensive evaluation of staff, procedures, and environment, ensuring best practices in dementia care.
“Terra Vista of Oakbrook Terrace has demonstrated an ability to raise the bar on dementia care,” said Charles J. Fuschillo, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer of AFA. “We are proud to recognize them with the Excellence in Care distinction and look forward to their continued commitment to serving their community.”
To earn this distinction, EIC sites must meet certain standards set forth by AFA focusing on the following three areas: facilitating meaningful living, promoting safety and security in the environment, and overall health and wellness of the care community being serviced. Assisted living residences, skilled nursing facilities, continuing care residential communities, adult day programs, group homes, and senior centers that provide care to individuals living with dementia are eligible to participate in AFA’s Excellence in Care Dementia Care Program of Distinction.
Natalie McFarland, BSN, RN, CDP, Executive Director for Terra Vista of Oakbrook Terrace, said, “We are honored to be recognized with this distinction and hope to inspire others to help advance the care and programs offered for those living with dementia. We are committed to creating an environment that fosters meaningful engagement for our residents.”
Terra Vista of Oakbrook Terrace is a memory care assisted living community fully dedicated to Alzheimer’s and dementia care which offers 24-hour care and skilled nursing. They support independence and strive to enable residents to enjoy personally meaningful activities which are socially and mentally stimulating, including exercise, pet therapy, art therapy, gardening, sensory-based programs, music therapy, and reminiscence. Through these programs, life enrichment and human compassion, they aim to slow the effects of Alzheimer’s disease and enhance quality of life.
For more information on AFA’s Excellence in Care program, along with information about Alzheimer’s disease and caregiving support, visit www.alzfdn.org or call AFA’s Helpline at 866-232-8484.
