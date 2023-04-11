New Collagen for Skin and Beauty | Fitness Researchers May Shift Beauty Care Towards Advanced Sports Methods
Dover, DE, April 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Newly formulated collagen for fitness lifts the anti-aging and natural beauty skills simultaneously. A Dover health and fitness nutrition brand has launched a collagen care line that takes beauty and skin nutrition to the next level. Vigor LLC, also known as Vigor™ Proteins, has led the development. Proteins are essential in fitness as fuel for workouts and well-being. Sports proteins have always been at the forefront of nutritional innovation. Collagen is a protein type that has recently entered gym routines yet is making a splash in the world skincare market.
The new collagen formula comes from sports research for muscle and skin support and differs from other skincare remedies. Traditional beauty care products support the skin from the outside. In contrast, the new formula nourishes the body from the inside out. It has superior skin rejuvenation and beauty enhancement properties. It slows aging, hydrates the skin, reduces wrinkles, and helps muscle development.
This sports beauty formula also helps improve the texture and quality of hair and nails and can significantly aid in increasing the protein content in fitness nutrition. With a focus on natural ingredients and scientifically-proven formulations, the Vigor™ line of dietary support will undoubtedly shift the beauty industry onto a new track. This article will examine what makes nutritional beauty care products unique and why they're worth adding to a daily routine.
Collagen is one of the most abundant proteins in the body. It is vital in supporting hips, tendons, and joints and is responsible for healthy-looking skin. Our bodies can efficiently produce collagen when we are young, but the body's ability to make collagen decreases with age. While aging reflects on skin conditions, collagen intake can slow visible aging effects and improve inner bodily functions.
One of the most impressive features of the new formula is its nutrient-dense composition that includes hydrolyzed collagen. The hydrolyzed form allows its optimal absorption and use of collagen for beauty care and cellulite reduction. Numerous studies show that this formula can significantly reduce cellulitis, diminish cartilage wear-off injuries in athletes, and improve skin aesthetic appearance. It helps maintain youthful looks on the outside and rejuvenates body tissues inside.
Besides, hydrolyzed collagen enhances tissue-gripping properties in ligaments and tendons. These adhering properties also help improve skin elasticity and help maintain a young guise. Not only does it bring benefits to looks, but it protects our motor system, including joints and muscles. So, integrating a collagen formula into daily foods can support fitness and keep our natural beauty at its best.
Launching these products from Vigor™ marks a significant advancement in personal care.
"We back our approach with extensive research and high-quality ingredients," says Grant Reed, the company CEO. "By incorporating collagen into a dietary regime, we have uncovered a new skincare method that results in tremendous appeal in health and beauty-sensible communities," the CEO adds.
The advancement of these products reflects the growing trend towards natural fitness and nourishing the body inside and out. With its commitment to excellence, the Vigor™ health and fitness nutrition brand is paving the way for a new era of dietary beauty care.
