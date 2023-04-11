New Collagen for Skin and Beauty | Fitness Researchers May Shift Beauty Care Towards Advanced Sports Methods

Newly formulated collagen for fitness lifts the anti-aging and natural-beauty effects simultaneously. Vigor™, a health and fitness nutrition company specializing in bodybuilding proteins, has led the development. Sports proteins have always been at the forefront of nutritional innovation, yet, collagen is a protein type that only recently entered gym routines. Researchers have unveiled its benefit to the full extent for the first time.