Ellen A. Hughes, RN, ACA, LCN Named Woman of Excellence/Industry Leader and Woman of the Month by P.O.W.E.R. - Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Mansfield, OH, April 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Ellen A. Hughes, RN, ACA, LNC of Mansfield, Ohio has been honored as a Woman of Excellence/Industry Leader by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and is featured as a Woman of the Month in the spring 2023 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine. Hughes was selected for both of these honors for her outstanding achievements and high level of success in the fields of healthcare and consulting.
About Ellen A. Hughes, RN, ACA, LNC
With over 45 years’ experience in the healthcare arena, Ellen A. Hughes has had her own consulting business for the past four years and is a clinical process consultant. She is responsible for consulting in clinical process improvement for Ohio hospitals and risk management/claims adjustment for professional liability for a number of healthcare systems and related companies. Hughes specializes in the culture of change and the sustainability of change in healthcare settings and focuses on improvement projects, the elimination of HAI’s, patient safety, and organizational effectiveness. “It is my firm belief that healthcare is a constantly evolving and improving world. If you are not part of the change, you are only seeing the world in black and white,” said Hughes.
Previously, Hughes worked for the Ohio Hospital Association for 12 years. She served as the first risk manager of Texas Medical Liability Trust and collaborated with the Texas Legislature on informed consent provisions in the state of Texas. Ellen worked for the Kaiser Permanente Ohio Region, Southern California & Southern California Permanente Medical Group. She served as a nurse paralegal and medical expert database developer and was a trial consultant and responsible for witness preparation with Reminger & Reminger Law firm of Cleveland, Ohio. She then worked with The Doctors Company of Napa, California and worked on rural hospital accreditation as a governor's consultant with the State of New Mexico.
Hughes is a co-author of “Medical Malpractice Prevention,” and a speaker at ASHRM national and state conferences specializing in investigation and documentation in significant events and litigious incidents. In addition, she is a speaker at the Texas Family Medicine Conference regarding communicating negative outcomes and teaches legal principals and risk management for professors, nurses, and defense attorneys at several local colleges.
Ellen earned her R.N. at Providence College and her B.S.N. at Bowling Green State University in 1978. She is a member of ASHRM and APIC.
In her spare time, Ellen enjoys writing, travel, baking, photography, and RVing.
About P.O.W.E.R. Magazine-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
About Ellen A. Hughes, RN, ACA, LNC
With over 45 years’ experience in the healthcare arena, Ellen A. Hughes has had her own consulting business for the past four years and is a clinical process consultant. She is responsible for consulting in clinical process improvement for Ohio hospitals and risk management/claims adjustment for professional liability for a number of healthcare systems and related companies. Hughes specializes in the culture of change and the sustainability of change in healthcare settings and focuses on improvement projects, the elimination of HAI’s, patient safety, and organizational effectiveness. “It is my firm belief that healthcare is a constantly evolving and improving world. If you are not part of the change, you are only seeing the world in black and white,” said Hughes.
Previously, Hughes worked for the Ohio Hospital Association for 12 years. She served as the first risk manager of Texas Medical Liability Trust and collaborated with the Texas Legislature on informed consent provisions in the state of Texas. Ellen worked for the Kaiser Permanente Ohio Region, Southern California & Southern California Permanente Medical Group. She served as a nurse paralegal and medical expert database developer and was a trial consultant and responsible for witness preparation with Reminger & Reminger Law firm of Cleveland, Ohio. She then worked with The Doctors Company of Napa, California and worked on rural hospital accreditation as a governor's consultant with the State of New Mexico.
Hughes is a co-author of “Medical Malpractice Prevention,” and a speaker at ASHRM national and state conferences specializing in investigation and documentation in significant events and litigious incidents. In addition, she is a speaker at the Texas Family Medicine Conference regarding communicating negative outcomes and teaches legal principals and risk management for professors, nurses, and defense attorneys at several local colleges.
Ellen earned her R.N. at Providence College and her B.S.N. at Bowling Green State University in 1978. She is a member of ASHRM and APIC.
In her spare time, Ellen enjoys writing, travel, baking, photography, and RVing.
About P.O.W.E.R. Magazine-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
Contact
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)Contact
Geri Shumer
516-365-3222
www.powerwoe.com
Ellen Gold
Geri Shumer
516-365-3222
www.powerwoe.com
Ellen Gold
Categories