Vacatia to Manage Three Sanibel Island Resorts
Change in Management Companies Comes at Critical Time for Storm-Damaged Resorts.
Mill Valley, CA, April 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Vacatia Inc., a leading provider of innovative, customer-centric solutions for timeshare resorts, has assumed management of three resorts on Sanibel Island: Shell Island Beach Club, Sanibel Beach Club II, and Lighthouse Resort & Club. All three resorts have been managed by Kenoyer Real Estate for decades.
In September 2022, right after Kenoyer selected Vacatia to continue their legacy of service, Hurricane Ian severely impacted all three resorts. In the aftermath, Kenoyer’s wisdom in selecting Vacatia was immediately validated. “I had made the tough decision that it was time to retire and was working with Vacatia to transition management when Hurricane Ian hit,” said Nan O’Hara, president of Kenoyer Real Estate. “Thankfully, Vacatia never faltered in their commitment to our resorts. They immediately reached out to first check on me, my family, and our employees, and then to see how the resorts had fared. We are so grateful that Vacatia didn’t just walk away when it became apparent it would take time for these resorts to reopen. Vacatia has stuck with us and offered to assist with anything we need while we were without power and throughout the aftermath of the storm.”
For Vacatia, the decision to move forward was a natural choice. “We are firmly committed to independent resorts and their success,” said Michelle DuChamp, head of partner services at Vacatia. “We are leveraging our expertise in insurance claims, construction management, and FF&E purchasing to help these resorts once again welcome owners, exchangers. and rental guests.”
Vacatia, aware that expediency was crucial to decisions regarding insurance, remediation, and reconstruction, immediately paid site visits to all three resorts, meeting with staff and contractors. “We have already hit the ground running,” DuChamp said. “Helping boards navigate challenging times is never easy, but through our transparent and collaborative approach, we will ensure these boards have all the guidance and tools they need to rebuild their resorts in the most cost-effective and timely manner.”
“We believe Vacatia has the experience and knowledge to guide these resorts, their boards of directors, and their owners into a bright future,” O’Hara added. “I’m very glad Vacatia stayed the course.”
Shell Island Beach Club, Sanibel Beach Club II, and Lighthouse Resort & Club all feature spacious units with beach views, along with easy access to activities including bicycling, fishing, golf, shelling, shopping, and swimming.
As they await the reopening of their own resorts, these owners now have access to Vacatia benefits, including discounted rentals at 23 Vacatia-managed resorts and over 750 condominium rental partners.
In the past few years, Vacatia has rapidly grown its management services to 23 timeshare associations nationwide. The company has more than 750 industry partners, including some of the largest timeshare companies that rely on it for rental and resale services. Vacatia’s products drive owner engagement, improve cash flow, attract new members, and finance needed property renovations. To learn more about Vacatia’s rental, resale and property management services, as well as its subscription membership product, call (720) 449-6738 or visit vacatia.com/partnerservices.
In September 2022, right after Kenoyer selected Vacatia to continue their legacy of service, Hurricane Ian severely impacted all three resorts. In the aftermath, Kenoyer’s wisdom in selecting Vacatia was immediately validated. “I had made the tough decision that it was time to retire and was working with Vacatia to transition management when Hurricane Ian hit,” said Nan O’Hara, president of Kenoyer Real Estate. “Thankfully, Vacatia never faltered in their commitment to our resorts. They immediately reached out to first check on me, my family, and our employees, and then to see how the resorts had fared. We are so grateful that Vacatia didn’t just walk away when it became apparent it would take time for these resorts to reopen. Vacatia has stuck with us and offered to assist with anything we need while we were without power and throughout the aftermath of the storm.”
For Vacatia, the decision to move forward was a natural choice. “We are firmly committed to independent resorts and their success,” said Michelle DuChamp, head of partner services at Vacatia. “We are leveraging our expertise in insurance claims, construction management, and FF&E purchasing to help these resorts once again welcome owners, exchangers. and rental guests.”
Vacatia, aware that expediency was crucial to decisions regarding insurance, remediation, and reconstruction, immediately paid site visits to all three resorts, meeting with staff and contractors. “We have already hit the ground running,” DuChamp said. “Helping boards navigate challenging times is never easy, but through our transparent and collaborative approach, we will ensure these boards have all the guidance and tools they need to rebuild their resorts in the most cost-effective and timely manner.”
“We believe Vacatia has the experience and knowledge to guide these resorts, their boards of directors, and their owners into a bright future,” O’Hara added. “I’m very glad Vacatia stayed the course.”
Shell Island Beach Club, Sanibel Beach Club II, and Lighthouse Resort & Club all feature spacious units with beach views, along with easy access to activities including bicycling, fishing, golf, shelling, shopping, and swimming.
As they await the reopening of their own resorts, these owners now have access to Vacatia benefits, including discounted rentals at 23 Vacatia-managed resorts and over 750 condominium rental partners.
In the past few years, Vacatia has rapidly grown its management services to 23 timeshare associations nationwide. The company has more than 750 industry partners, including some of the largest timeshare companies that rely on it for rental and resale services. Vacatia’s products drive owner engagement, improve cash flow, attract new members, and finance needed property renovations. To learn more about Vacatia’s rental, resale and property management services, as well as its subscription membership product, call (720) 449-6738 or visit vacatia.com/partnerservices.
Contact
VacatiaContact
Michelle DuChamp
305-903-9399
vacatiapartnerservices.com
Michelle DuChamp
305-903-9399
vacatiapartnerservices.com
Multimedia
Categories