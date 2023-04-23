Saelig Introduces SpectraTronix C700 Modular Radio Development Platform
The SpectraTronix C700 is a Modular Development & Verification Platform designed specifically to bring speed and flexibility to FPGA and RF system designers. It allows the mix-and-match capability for prototyping and designing almost any software-defined digital radio or analog, digital or arbitrary modulated RF system.
Fairport, NY, April 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Saelig Co. Inc. has introduced the SpectraTronix C700 Modular Radio Development Platform - a system of mix-and-match RF modules for quickly creating almost any software-defined digital radio or analog, digital or arbitrary modulated RF system. Designed specifically to bring fast results and flexibility to RF system designers and educators, selecting appropriate ready-made RF building-block modules allows users to test RF design concepts without diverting time and resources to creating and troubleshooting custom RF boards. C700 modules offer a frequency range from 0.4GHz to 6GHz, can provide 1 to 1000 channels, and 1with an IQ resolution of 16 bits and wide IQ bandwidth up to 40MHz. The C700 system can also provide an instant RF hardware solution for software engineers commencing coding activities, allowing them to focus on their tasks while the C700 Platform handles RF issues like synchronization, local oscillator control, data communication, and all other ancillary functions. It is MIMO-ready with superior phase noise (-107dBc/Hz @ 10kHz), fast switching time (< 10us) and excellent SFDR performance.
The C700 works straight out of the box, with no time wasted on setup integration, test-bed creation, or code re-design. C700 Modules can be selected to build a customized RF system with ready-made modules for signal generation and vector modulation, signal reception and vector demodulation, oscillator generation and distribution, with onboard DSP (ARM and x86), baseband signal processing FPGA, and more. The C700 modules are all Plug & Play and communicate together on the C700 data bus, allowing users to build complex and high channel-count RF designs with speed and ease. This truly modular architecture replaces conventional boards with the versatility required for innovation in MIMO and multi-channel applications. Modules or even entire units can be stacked and aggregated for large scale designs and easily connected to a PC for control, data I/O, or as hardware in the loop for simulation. C700 integrates with familiar design environments such as MATLAB®ii, LabVIEW®iii, .NET and more.
C700 modules available include:
C700-VSM Vector Signal Modulator Module, which generates Arbitrary Signals up to 6GHz with up to 40MHz bandwidth.
C700-VSD Vector Signal Demodulator Module provides signal reception & vector demodulation up to 6 GHz with up to 40 MHz bandwidth.
C700-PLL a high stability RF local oscillator at up to 18 GHz with low phase noise & fast switch operation.
C700- AVR1/AVR1S and C700-ARM Processing Modules, which perform system control functions in real-time, as well as some digital signal processing functions.
C700-SYNC1 Synchronization module provides system synchronization and system clock.
C700-USB USB Communication Module allows PC control - ideal for RF and wireless education, ready-made educational lab instructions with theorical materials and guided lab sheets are available. Affordable prices make it possible for every student to have their own RF design kit.
SpectraTronix is a Cairo-based designer of products and services for RF & system level design, development, prototyping as well as test & measurement for educators, researchers, and developers everywhere. Their SpectraTronix C700 is a modular RF Wireless System Level Development & Prototyping platform designed specifically to provide speed and flexibility for Wireless RF, FPGA & System Designers. It allows designers to test & prototype almost any kind of Wireless RF design without the overhead of integrating and troubleshooting different RF boards. C700 systems are available from their USA distributor Saelig Company, Inc. Fairport, NY.
Contact
Alan Lowne
585-385-1750
www.saelig.com
71A Perinton Parkway
Fairport, NY 14450
USA
