Nerdy South Inc. Wins Local Excellence Award for Internet Marketing
Nerdy South Inc receives the UpCity 2023 Local Excellence Award for Internet Marketing Services in Palm Bay, FL.
Palm Bay, FL, April 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Nerdy South Inc. (https://www.nerdysouthinc.com) is proud to be the recipient of UpCity's 2023 Local Excellence Award for Internet Marketing Services in Palm Bay, FL. This award recognizes the outstanding achievements of local companies that have excelled in at online presence and marketing efforts.
“We are extremely honored to receive this prestigious award,” said CEO of Nerdy South Inc, Brandon DuBois. “It is a testament to our team’s hard work and dedication over the past year, and we are proud to be recognized as an internet marketing leader in the area.”
Nerdy South Inc. was chosen for this award due to its commitment to using innovative practices and a science-driven approach to online marketing. The company was selected from hundreds of businesses based on their ability to effectively reach customers through their website, social media platforms, and search engine optimization (SEO) strategies.
Nerdy South Inc. has been providing web design and digital marketing services since 2018, but moved the company headquarters to Florida in 2021. From website development to search engine optimization (SEO) and social media management, they offer a comprehensive range of services that help businesses reach their goals quickly and efficiently. Their team of experienced professionals strive to create engaging content that resonates with target audiences while also driving leads and conversions.
In addition to their technical capabilities, Nerdy South Inc also prides itself on its customer service approach. The company always puts its clients first by offering personalized support every step of the way – from a free initial consultation through project completion – so clients can rest assured knowing they are receiving high quality results tailored specifically for their needs.
"Nerdy South Inc provides an unparalleled customer service experience," says CMO, Lindsey Bryce. "We believe in treating our customers with respect and ensuring that their needs are met every step of the way."
The company also offers a wide range of digital marketing solutions, including web design and development, content creation, search engine optimization (SEO) and social media marketing. Nerdy South's team of experienced professionals works closely with each client, creating custom strategies tailored to the needs of their particular product or service.
Brandon DuBois
(321) 914-0035
https://www.nerdysouthinc.com
