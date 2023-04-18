Rachael Neary Promoted to Account Manager at RT Specialty
Hamilton, NJ, April 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Rachael Neary has been promoted to account manager in RT Specialty’s Environmental and Construction Professional (RT ECP) Practice. She is responsible for assisting in the development of risk management programs designed to protect property owners, developers and shareholders from the pollution liability and environmental casualty exposures that can potentially devastate business ventures.
“Rachael is an exceptionally hard worker who rapidly navigated the many nuances within this incredibly complex industry,” said Kimberly Vincent, a consultant at RT ECP. “This was achieved while sharing her in-depth industry knowledge with our entire team and supporting the overall growth of our Pollution Legal Liability (PLL) and environmental casualty book of business through her constant outreach with RT ECP’s vast network of agents, brokers and their clients.”
Before joining RT ECP in 2021, Neary served as an underwriter’s assistant at Bass Underwriters in Jersey City, New Jersey. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Economics from Stockton University in addition to the AINS designation from The Institutes.
A resident of Mount Holly, New Jersey, Neary can be reached at 609-469-2654 or rachael.neary@rtspecialty.com.
About RT Environmental & Construction Professional
RT Environmental and Construction Professional (RT ECP) is a part of the RT Specialty division of RSG Specialty, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company based in Illinois. RSG Specialty, LLC, is a subsidiary of Ryan Specialty, LLC. RT ECP provides wholesale insurance brokerage and other services to agents and brokers. RT ECP does not solicit insurance from the public. Some products may only be available in certain states, and some products may only be available from surplus lines insurers. In California: RSG Specialty Insurance Services, LLC (License # 0G97516).
For more information, please visit rtspecialty.com or call 609-298-3516.
