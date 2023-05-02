Evan Quinn Promoted to Account Manager at RT Specialty
Hamilton, NJ, May 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Evan Quinn has been promoted to account manager in RT Specialty’s Environmental and Construction Professional (RT ECP) Practice. He is responsible for supporting the customer service activities and growth of the practice’s Pollution Legal Liability (PLL) line of business as well as leading RT ECP’s exclusive Storage Tank Program with a leading insurance carrier.
“Evan has been an invaluable part of this practice since joining our firm two years ago,” said John Heft, RT ECP’s executive vice president. “In addition to greatly furthering our new business efforts, he’s become a go-to source for helping customers to better understand the coverage appetites of individual carriers and the different solutions that can help protect their clients from the environmental exposures that can potentially cripple entire ventures.”
Prior to RT ECP, Quinn supported the underwriting efforts of EMC Insurance in Pottstown, PA.
Quinn holds a Bachelor of Business Administration Degree from Temple University’s Fox School of Business, where he majored in Risk Management and Insurance, Financial Planning.
A resident of Philadelphia, PA, Quinn can be reached at 609-469-2652 or evan.quinn@rtspecialty.com.
About RT Environmental & Construction Professional
RT Environmental and Construction Professional (RT ECP) is a part of the RT Specialty division of RSG Specialty, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company based in Illinois. RSG Specialty, LLC, is a subsidiary of Ryan Specialty, LLC. RT ECP provides wholesale insurance brokerage and other services to agents and brokers. RT ECP does not solicit insurance from the public. Some products may only be available in certain states, and some products may only be available from surplus lines insurers. In California: RSG Specialty Insurance Services, LLC (License # 0G97516).
For more information, please visit rtspecialty.com or call 609-298-3516.
