OutcomesX Marketplace Launches with Deal to Move Funding Directly to Ukrainian NGOs Struggling to Access International Aid; $2 Million Committed by UBS Optimus Foundation
New York, NY, April 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- OutcomesX, a first-of-its-kind social outcomes marketplace, launched today with a deal to transfer $2 million in relief donations from UBS Optimus Foundation clients and employees directly to local NGOs in Ukraine that are providing education and mental health services to children in-country.
This comes amid recent studies revealing that red tape is preventing Ukrainian nonprofits from accessing bilateral and multilateral relief funds to help those in need inside the country’s borders. And it marks another step in UBS Optimus Foundation creating positive outcomes for resident and internally displaced Ukrainians affected by war.
The way the platform works: OutcomesX recruited 63 Ukrainian nonprofit organizations to register their proof of outcomes and then set a price per outcome that captured the full cost an NGO incurred getting results. UBS Optimus Foundation selected a portfolio among those recruited and is purchasing $2 million units of outcomes (results per student) from OutcomesX, which in turn is transmitting funds directly to selected local organizations, including EdCamp and Divchata with a verification process as results unfold.
The UBS Optimus Foundation is an early partner for OutcomesX, which allows nonprofits to sell outcomes across multiple social impact fields and geographies. UBS launched an emergency relief fund for Ukraine to raise funds from its clients and employees to support children in country as well as those who have been forced to flee, and it used the social outcomes marketplace as an efficient way to allocate relief funds to organizations best placed to help.
Said Maya Ziswiler, CEO of UBS Optimus Foundation: “Building on our experience valuing education outcomes through a social impact bond in India, we are excited to be working with OutcomesX to fund social outcomes. We believe that outcomes marketplaces have the potential to break down some of the barriers to funding grassroots NGOs and help scale their impact.”
OutcomesX recruited 63 nonprofits working on two outcomes that UBS Optimus Foundation sought for Ukrainian children: improved learning and improved mental health. Recruited NGOs uploaded their data and cost information into a tool called the Impact Genome Registry. The registry rates the quality of a nonprofit’s data based on rigor of collection method (whether anecdotal, point in time, pre-post action assessments, or a full blown randomized controlled trial); relevance to the outcome (such as whether the data related to the specified outcomes); and validity (how closely the approach corresponds to methods proving their merit elsewhere).
Said Olga Tsipan, head of the community-based Center for Child Development Erudit in Berezne, Ukraine: “The social outcomes marketplace enables us to upload proof of outcomes in mental health that we are achieving for children, amid war, and thus become eligible to meet and sell those outcomes to global donors. We as a community-based nonprofit never would have been able to reach donors abroad who care about Ukrainian children's well-being without coming to a marketplace. This is a game changer for us as it changes the way we fundraise and helps organizations on the ground make a big difference.”
To move relief dollars fast, the marketplace is up and running with manual trades, and automation is around the corner to pave the way to cutting red tape throughout the international aid system and democratizing relief funding. Any funder of any size can buy verified outcomes, and any nonprofit with proof of outcomes can sell their service delivery and access liquidity.
Said Jason Saul, cofounder and CEO of OutcomesX: “The process of applying for funding is so complicated and time-consuming that local Ukrainian NGOs can’t access the money they desperately need, more than a dozen Ukrainian aid workers told The New Humanitarian. A social outcomes marketplace can change that, bringing efficiency to funders and equity to the process of accessing capital for social impact producers.”
Added Phyllis Costanza, cofounder and President: “Today, smaller, minority-led and locallanguage nonprofits are often at a fundraising disadvantage. Many don’t have the social capital or costly grant writers and evaluation consultants that larger and better-connected organizations might. But a social-outcomes marketplace levels that playing field by giving organizations a central resource to find capital and compete for it based solely on their ability to deliver results.”
For more information on the OutcomesX marketplace and how to participate in it, contact Phyllis Costanza at phyllis@outcomesx.com.
For reporter inquiries, contact MilwayPLUS advisors at katiesmith.milway@gmail.com.
OutcomesX is a social outcomes exchange whose mission is to transform social impact into a tradable good that impact investors, corporations and philanthropy can purchase from vetted nonprofits and social enterprises. OutcomesX creates the infrastructure to standardize, price, trade, and report on social impact credits, providing quantifiable means to measure the “S” in ESG. Outcome buyers benefit from price discovery and verified data to inform social spend, and impact producers get access to liquidity and a reduced reporting burden. Above all, OutcomesX brings efficiency and equity to the business of social impact, allowing any organization, large, small or community-led, access to capital based on their results.
