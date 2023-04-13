Carolina Fish Market Wins Best Seafood at Charlotte Magazine’s 2023 Best of the Best Awards
Carolina Fish Market has been named the Best of the Best for seafood in the city of Charlotte, NC in the 2023 Charlotte Magazine awards. This award recognizes the outstanding quality of seafood offered by the market and its commitment to providing customers with the freshest and most sustainable seafood available.
Charlotte, NC, April 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Carolina Fish Market has once again proven that they are the seafood destination in the Queen City by winning the Best of the Best or B.O.B. Award for the Best Seafood in Charlotte, NC at the 2023 Charlotte Magazine awards. The B.O.B. Awards are highly coveted accolades given to the best businesses in Charlotte by the city’s most trusted source for all things lifestyle and culture – Charlotte Magazine. The Carolina Fish Market Wins Best Seafood in all of Charlotte.
The Carolina Fish Market has been a local favorite for years, known for their commitment to sourcing only the freshest and most sustainable seafood. Their seafood counter boasts a wide variety of fresh fish and shellfish, from wild-caught salmon and shrimp to locally sourced oysters and clams. Customers can also find a selection of prepared seafood dishes, including crab cakes, lobster rolls, to exotic meats like venison and elk.
The team at Carolina Fish Market is thrilled to receive the B.O.B. Award for the Best Seafood in Charlotte, NC. “We are honored to be recognized by Charlotte Magazine and our customers as the top seafood spot in all of Charlotte. Our team works hard every day to provide the freshest and highest quality seafood to our customers, and this award is a testament to our dedication,” said owner and operator Jim Seidel.
This award is not only a reflection of Carolina Fish Market’s commitment to quality seafood but also their dedication to sustainability. Carolina Fish Market is a proud member of NC Catch, which works to promote sustainable seafood practices and protect North Carolina ocean health and seafood education. The team at Carolina Fish Market believes in supporting local fishermen and farmers and only sources seafood that is responsibly caught or farmed.
Charlotte Magazine’s Best of the Best Awards are the gold standard of excellence in Charlotte’s business community. The B.O.B. Awards recognize the businesses and individuals that are pushing the city forward, creating a vibrant and diverse community for all to enjoy. The Carolina Fish Market’s win in the Best Seafood category is a testament to their commitment to quality, sustainability, and customer satisfaction. This is the Carolina Fish Market’s 2nd time winning Best of the Best.
Finally, the Carolina Fish Market’s win of the 2023 Charlotte Magazine B.O.B. Awards for the Best Seafood in Charlotte, NC is a well-deserved recognition of their dedication to providing the freshest and most sustainable seafood to their customers. Congratulations to the team at Carolina Fish Market for this outstanding achievement and for continuing to set the bar for quality seafood in Charlotte. For readers outside of Charlotte, The Carolina Fish Market has set up a Carolina Seafood Box subscription. Follow their website for details.
Contact
Jim Seidel
704-458-1011
https://carolinafishmarket.com/
