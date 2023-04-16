Mark A. Cline and Lisbeth Cline Participated in the Villages Parrot Head Club Annual Poker Run on Sunday, April 2 2023
The Villages, FL, April 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Poker Run, organized by The Villages Parrot Head Club, is an annual event that brings together members of the community for a day of fun and fundraising. This year, the event drew a large crowd, with participants from all over the area.
Mark A. Cline and Lisbeth Cline were among the many participants who took part in the Poker Run. The event featured a series of checkpoints, where participants collected playing cards, with the goal of creating the best poker hand. The event was not only a fun way to spend a Sunday, but it also raised money for local charities and organizations.
"We had a great time participating in The Villages Parrot Head Club annual Poker Run," said Mark A. Cline. "It's always great to see the community come together for a good cause, and this event was no exception."
Lisbeth Cline added, "We were happy to support local charities and organizations through this event. The Poker Run was a fantastic way to have fun and give back to the community."
The Villages Parrot Head Club is a non-profit organization that promotes social and charitable activities for its members. The annual Poker Run is just one of the many events the organization hosts throughout the year.
Mark A. Cline and Lisbeth Cline were among the many participants who took part in the Poker Run. The event featured a series of checkpoints, where participants collected playing cards, with the goal of creating the best poker hand. The event was not only a fun way to spend a Sunday, but it also raised money for local charities and organizations.
"We had a great time participating in The Villages Parrot Head Club annual Poker Run," said Mark A. Cline. "It's always great to see the community come together for a good cause, and this event was no exception."
Lisbeth Cline added, "We were happy to support local charities and organizations through this event. The Poker Run was a fantastic way to have fun and give back to the community."
The Villages Parrot Head Club is a non-profit organization that promotes social and charitable activities for its members. The annual Poker Run is just one of the many events the organization hosts throughout the year.
Contact
Cline Realtor GroupContact
Mark A. Cline
352-775-1777
https://markcline.sellstatesuperiorrealty.com/agents/1326589/Mark+Cline
Mark A. Cline
352-775-1777
https://markcline.sellstatesuperiorrealty.com/agents/1326589/Mark+Cline
Categories