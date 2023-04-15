Angel R. Edwards Recognized as a Professional of the Year for Two Consecutive Years by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Austin, TX, April 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Angel R. Edwards of Austin, Texas, has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2022 and 2023 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of transportation.
About Angel R. Edwards
Angel R. Edwards is the owner of Aria Transport LLC/Angel's Landing/Austin Boat Tours LLC, a transportation and rental service in Austin, Texas, that provides party boats, party buses, and vacation rentals. In her role, Edwards is responsible for the overall operations of the companies and client services.
Family owned and operated since 2010, Edwards and her family started out with one boat and a dream of taking out others to experience beautiful Lake Travis. They attended school, became licensed by the USCG, and then launched Austin's Boat Tours. They began running charters and slowly started building their fleet with more boats, and finally added buses for an all around experience. In 2015, they built their own marina which is known as Angel's Landing Marina. Austin's Boat Tours now has 10 boats, seven transportation vehicles, and a lake house available for party rentals. The company offers public cruises, private charters, ground transportation and catering. It has been named the official “Best of Texas” eight years running.
Born June 3, 1978 in Dallas, Texas, Angel received her B.S. in Biology from the University of Texas, Austin. She is affiliated with Texas Exes and when she is not working, Angel likes to spend time with her family travel, go to the beach, swim, and cook.
For more information, visit www.austinsboattours.com
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is both an online and hard cover publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
Contact
Strathmore WorldwideContact
Hailee Matthews
516-677-9696
www.strathmoreworldwide.com
