LowTides Ocean Products Latest Artist Series, FishFlops® x LowTides, Celebrates Female Entrepreneurship
Sustainable Beach Chair Company Releases New Children’s Chairs Featuring Texas Designer, Madison Robinson.
Red Bank, NJ, April 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- LowTides, a New Jersey-based and female co-founded business launches its newest designs to their child beach chair and towel collections through the collaboration of the popular nautical brand FishFlops®. The designs are a kid-centric ‘shell-a-bration’ starring Madison Robinson’s most beloved sea creatures, Chomper The Shark and Daisy The Narwhal. The limited release patterns are available online April 20, 2023 at www.lowtidesop.com. Additionally, they will be available in select retail stores nationwide.
Madison Robinson is best known as the creator of FishFlops®, a popular line of children's footwear. Madison was born on Galveston Island, Texas, and spent many days on Galveston beaches with her family. Inspired by her surroundings, she created a series of charming sea characters brought to life in her drawings. In 2006, at the age of 8, Madison drew an outline of a flip flop on paper and sketched her sea characters. She took the drawings to her dad and said, “Look Dad, FishFlops®!” He purchased FishFlops that day and her journey began.
Over the past decade, Madison and FishFlops® have been featured on national news outlets, The Today Show, Steve Harvey, and Inside Edition, as well as being featured in Seventeen Magazine, Forbes Magazine, Success Magazine, and Yahoo News. Giant retailers, Nordstrom, Macy’s, Walmart, and others, have supported her brand. Several book publishers are featuring Madison’s story in thousands of middle schools, to help inspire and educate today’s youth.
Madison views the FishFlops® x LowTides Artist Series as a natural progression of her brand; supporting the mission to preserve the oceans of the sea creatures she calls her own. Madison incorporated sustainable packaging into her products and participates in beach cleanups. This is a core component of her passion and drive that she attributes to being a successful young female entrepreneur. Her philosophy is “Be creative, work hard, give back, and have fun with a smile!”
Elizabeth Ackmann, LowTides Co-Founder reflects on the partnership with Madison, "I couldn’t say yes fast enough! A young female’s perspective like Madison’s, brings a new look and purpose to our products. We always say our patterns have a personality and now with Madison’s sea creatures, Daisy and Chomper – they truly do! I admire her journey, turning her artwork into a nationally distributed brand at a young age. As a fellow female business owner, I know there is a lot I could learn from her."
LowTides is a family-owned business that is committed to upcycling ocean and recycled plastics. To date, the brand has removed 28,000 lbs. from entering the ocean. The FishFlops® x LowTides Artist Series along with their full line of products are available on the LowTides website, as well as participating retail stores in Alabama, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia.
The Artist Series is an essential part of LowTides commitment to supporting artists and their craft. It enables the brands to collaborate not only on ideas and designs but also on customer bases, growing support for small businesses. With the addition of the FishFlops® Chomper The Shark and Daisy The Narwhal designs to their Artist Series, LowTides continues to deliver high-quality, sustainable beach products that showcase stylish patterns and designs for all ages.
