American Red Cross to Host a Community Blood Drive at Grace Community Bible Church

This is a Red Cross Blood Drive Event being hosted at Grace Community Bible Church, a nondenominational place of worship, in Sandy, Utah. The event will be held on Sunday, May 7, from 8:00am until 2:00pm in the Youth Room. Please go to mygrace.us to sign up for an appointment. If you have Types O-, O+, A-, or B- the Red Cross desperately needs you red blood cells to support doctors and hospitals both locally and abroad.