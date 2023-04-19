American Red Cross to Host a Community Blood Drive at Grace Community Bible Church
This is a Red Cross Blood Drive Event being hosted at Grace Community Bible Church, a nondenominational place of worship, in Sandy, Utah. The event will be held on Sunday, May 7, from 8:00am until 2:00pm in the Youth Room. Please go to mygrace.us to sign up for an appointment. If you have Types O-, O+, A-, or B- the Red Cross desperately needs you red blood cells to support doctors and hospitals both locally and abroad.
Sandy, UT, April 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Grace Community Bible Church will host a community blood drive with the American Red Cross on Sunday, May 7 from 8:00am to 2:00pm at Grace Community Bible Church, 11592 South 1300 East, Sandy.
To make an appointment to donate, go to www.MyGrace.us. For information about the Red Cross, go to www.RedCross.org.
“Grace Community Bible Church is committed to strengthening our community and helping meet hospital and patient needs through blood donations,” said Jayme Norrie, Red Cross Blood Drive Liaison. “This blood drive is our way of giving our community an opportunity to help save lives.”
Blood is a perishable product that can only come from volunteer blood donors. With someone in the U.S. needing blood every two seconds, blood products must be constantly replenished, according to the Red Cross.
“We urge community members to donate blood and help ensure that patients in local hospitals have a supply of blood ready and waiting before an emergency occurs. There’s no better feeling than knowing that your blood donation may give someone a second chance at life," says Norrie.
According to the Red Cross, donors with all blood types are needed, especially those with types O negative, A negative and B negative. If you are any one of these types, please become a Power Red donor when you go to the Blood Drive appointment scheduler.
About Grace Community Bible Church
Grace is a nondenominational church that asks its congregants to think and pursue a biblical relationship with Jesus Christ. The doctrines of Grace are built upon a Faith Walk based on believing that Christ is the Son of God, Bible study and prayer, and being involved in supporting our community and building relationships. To learn more about Grace please visit www.mygrace.us.
For more information, contact:
Jayme Norrie, Red Cross Blood Drive Liaison
801.523.2008 Home or 801.244.9848 Cell
