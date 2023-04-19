FASERIPopedia Teams Up with the New Wave of Young Artists
Jun Primero, Ivan Rehzi join FASERIP.com.
Los Angeles, CA, April 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- FASERIPopedia is still setting records in the table top role playing game market and earning 100% five star reviews.
The superhero gaming scene just got better, with cutting edge artists like Jun Primero and Ivan Rehzi signing on to illustrate covers and interiors of the new game books.
Jun Primero took the lead on the soon to be released sword, science and sorcery epic CROM - Rivers Of Blood Await You, with Ivan Rehzi providing interior and poster art.
Ivan Rehzi will be taking the lead on extra art for Soldier Of Fortune and the upcoming ongoing comic book series POE - The Final Life.
And exciting news on the barbarian front again with Matt Helms writing STRONGORR, set in the world of CROM, illustrated by fan favorite artist Jorge Gabotto.
With these comicbook artists providing illustrations and covers, FASERIPopedia not only welcomes leading talent to illustrate the dreams and nightmares of our stories, but also leads the way with different styles of professional art.
FASERIPOPEDIA is available digitally from DriveThruRPG or in print from Lulu.com. There is also an Amazon-only hardcover edition series.
