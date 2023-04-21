Arthur L. Murphy Sr.’s New Book, “American Civil War Era in a Nutshell and African Americans Diaspora,” is a Fascinating History of African Americans’ Impact on Warfare
Recent release “American Civil War Era in a Nutshell and African Americans Diaspora,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Arthur L. Murphy Sr., is an extensively researched account of African American history from the involuntary displacement and enslavement of African people through the Civil War.
Philadelphia, PA, April 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Arthur L. Murphy Sr., a veteran who was raised in a military family, has completed his new book, “American Civil War Era in a Nutshell and African Americans Diaspora”: a gripping and educational retelling of the powerful role African Americans have played in the shaping of U.S. history.
“The institution of slavery in America was a primary cause of the American Civil War,” writes Murphy. “This bondage of African people had a beginning cause and reasons. We explore some of the causes and reasons for the institution of slavery in America. Today, many Americans know something about the continent, nations, and peoples of Africa. Many Americans, both black and white, frequently travel to Africa. Yet for centuries in both Europe and America, the continent of Africa was unknown and feared. Europeans and Americans had little knowledge of Africa. They held the mistaken belief that black peoples of Africa had no important culture such as art, music, inventions, literature, or a meaningful history. They believed Africa to be dark and mysterious. Africa was called 'The Dark Continent.' Herein, we briefly comment on the continent, geography, as well as the civilizations of several ancient kingdoms of Africa, the birthplace of humankind, and the ancestral home of African Americans.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Arthur L. Murphy Sr.’s informative tale chronicles the effect of African Americans’ forced displacement on American wars. The first casualty of the Revolutionary War was a black man named Crispus Attucks. From that moment on, African Americans would play a crucial role in American warfare. Five thousand slaves fought in the Revolutionary War. One hundred eighty thousand black soldiers joined the Union Army, and forty thousand never made it back home. Author Arthur L. Murphy Sr. reverently tells their stories.
Growing up in a military family, Murphy was surrounded by soldier’s stories. He would spend hours in the library reading books and watching movies about war. While investigating the Civil War, Murphy was fascinated by accounts of enslaved people fighting in American wars. His latest book is the result of this lifelong passion for knowledge.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “American Civil War Era in a Nutshell and African Americans Diaspora” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
