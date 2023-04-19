William A. Geha Honored as a VIP For 2023 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Sylvania, OH, April 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- William A. Geha, of Sylvania, Ohio, has been named a VIP by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and high level of success for over 50 years in the field of education.
About William A. Geha
William Geha is a drug counselor for the Sylvania, Ohio and Springfield Township, Ohio school districts. As a teacher, drug counselor and prevention specialist, he has traveled throughout the United States spreading a drug-free message.
Geha is also a co-director of America's Pride Drug Prevention Team of Toledo, with Dr. Ken Newbury. Geha’s team was twice named team of the year at the World Drug Conference. With America's Pride, his team worked with the Navajos of New Mexico, the Cree Indians in Canada, and the Canadian and British Governments on prevention.
In 2007, Mr. Geha started the P.E.A.C.E. Project which is an anti-bullying program with 12 students. Today, the program has more than 1,000 students. The P.E.A.C.E. Project is touching the hearts of kids who don't fit in and Geha says this is just the beginning. Today with the help of hundreds of amazing kids from around the world, Geha is raising the standard for respect.
Geha attributes his success to his experiences, his family, his faith and staying passionate in all his endeavors. He feels he has been blessed and loves what he does. “Through the years I have had the privilege of working with amazing coworkers, parents, and students that have touched the hearts of so many, and have changed the world,” said Geha.
A recipient of numerous honors, Geha has earned local, state and national awards for his work in drug prevention and anti-bullying. Strathmore Who’s Who Worldwide named him Professional of the Year five times; in 2015, 2018, 2020, 2021, and 2022 and as a TOP 100 Educator in 2022. He is a Board Member for the Lucas County Opiate Coalition, the Lucas County Suicide Prevention Coalition, the Springfield Township Prevention Coalition, and the Sylvania Prevention Alliance.
Born on October 11, 1945 in Toledo, Ohio, Geha obtained a B.A. from the University of Toledo. When he is not working, he enjoys spending time with his loving wife, his children - who have followed in his footsteps and have become educators as well, and his grandchildren.
In the future, Geha hopes to continue to spread positivity, light, and love and always be a role model and mentor, making a positive impact on people’s lives in any way that he can.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is both an online and hard cover publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
Categories