PrivacyCheq Partners with Privately to Solve COPPA’s Age Estimation Conundrum with AI
PrivacyCheq adds artificial age estimation intelligence to its COPPA compliance service, which is used by top game publishers to comply with child privacy regulations. Child privacy compliance hinges on identifying children without violating their privacy.
York, PA, April 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Today, PrivacyCheq announced its partnership with Privately, the Swiss developer of online safety and age assurance technology, to integrate Privately’s Age-Assure AI-based age estimation tools into its ConsentCheq consent management service. ConsentCheq has been deployed since 2014 to facilitate mobile games, websites, and physical venue compliance with the US Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA), CCPA, CPRA, GDPR and other global privacy regulations.
With the US Federal Trade Commission’s renewed focus on child privacy, as evidenced by its $275M fine to Epic Games (its largest ever) in December 2022, and recently published research showing 54% of child-directed apps in the Apple App store are in violation of COPPA, publishers are seeking compliance solutions for the vexing problems of age determination and verifiable parental consent management.
As revised in 2014, COPPA requires “verifiable parental consent” if a game gathers private data from a child under 13 years old. Since COPPA’s revision, numerous other US state and EU regulations also require special handling for children, but with varying ages.. 13, 15, 16 and 18. For publishers who were trying to comply, there has been no reliable way to estimate age, until now.
Privately CEO Deepak Tewari said, “The weak point for all online child privacy regulations has been the need to ask the child how old they are and today, many children are savvy enough to respond deceptively. With the integration of our on-device age estimation technology into the compliance user flow, the friction of age determination is eliminated, improving the user’s experience and dramatically reducing onboarding losses for the publisher. PrivacyCheq is the leader in operational COPPA compliance and we are delighted to bring Age-Assure to this platform.”
Tewari continued, “The key defining aspect of Age-Assure is that no user data is ever collected, stored, or uploaded – it runs entirely on the user’s device, and is deleted after an estimation is given. For this reason, this technology has been approved by ACCS-UKAS in the UK, and KJM in Germany.”
PrivacyCheq CEO Roy Smith said, “Now that COPPA and other age-based privacy regulations are being aggressively enforced, we are very pleased to further reduce publishers’ friction and compliance effort with the addition of Privately’s AI Age-Assure tech. It is accurate, too - the voice-only version of this tech was recently independently tested by ACCS-UKAS, delivering 100% accuracy for true negative testing of age 13/14 and 100% true positive testing for adults 26/27. For consent management and regulatory compliance, accurate age gating is important beyond its child privacy use. Our customers in the regulated gambling, tobacco, social media, alcohol, and firearm businesses can also benefit from much improved age verification. We have already included Age-Assure with several RFPs to very large publishers with COPPA exposure, and look forward to initial deployment in 3Q 2023.”
For sales inquiries, contact PrivacyCheq at bizdev@privacycheq.com.
About PrivacyCheq
Since its founding in 2013, PrivacyCheq has been a leader in the regulatory compliance tech industry, offering a variety of cloud services facilitating operational compliance with CCPA, CPRA, GDPR, CCPA, COPPA, PIPEDA, and LGPD. For more information, visit http://www.PrivacyCheq.com.
About Privately
Founded in Lausanne, Switzerland in 2014, Privately makes privacy-safe AI software to detect age and other safety markers pertaining to children’s online communications. Its technology has received privacy-safe certifications in the UK and Germany.
https://www.privately.eu
Press Contact
info@privacycheq.com
1-800-247-2437 X116
With the US Federal Trade Commission’s renewed focus on child privacy, as evidenced by its $275M fine to Epic Games (its largest ever) in December 2022, and recently published research showing 54% of child-directed apps in the Apple App store are in violation of COPPA, publishers are seeking compliance solutions for the vexing problems of age determination and verifiable parental consent management.
As revised in 2014, COPPA requires “verifiable parental consent” if a game gathers private data from a child under 13 years old. Since COPPA’s revision, numerous other US state and EU regulations also require special handling for children, but with varying ages.. 13, 15, 16 and 18. For publishers who were trying to comply, there has been no reliable way to estimate age, until now.
Privately CEO Deepak Tewari said, “The weak point for all online child privacy regulations has been the need to ask the child how old they are and today, many children are savvy enough to respond deceptively. With the integration of our on-device age estimation technology into the compliance user flow, the friction of age determination is eliminated, improving the user’s experience and dramatically reducing onboarding losses for the publisher. PrivacyCheq is the leader in operational COPPA compliance and we are delighted to bring Age-Assure to this platform.”
Tewari continued, “The key defining aspect of Age-Assure is that no user data is ever collected, stored, or uploaded – it runs entirely on the user’s device, and is deleted after an estimation is given. For this reason, this technology has been approved by ACCS-UKAS in the UK, and KJM in Germany.”
PrivacyCheq CEO Roy Smith said, “Now that COPPA and other age-based privacy regulations are being aggressively enforced, we are very pleased to further reduce publishers’ friction and compliance effort with the addition of Privately’s AI Age-Assure tech. It is accurate, too - the voice-only version of this tech was recently independently tested by ACCS-UKAS, delivering 100% accuracy for true negative testing of age 13/14 and 100% true positive testing for adults 26/27. For consent management and regulatory compliance, accurate age gating is important beyond its child privacy use. Our customers in the regulated gambling, tobacco, social media, alcohol, and firearm businesses can also benefit from much improved age verification. We have already included Age-Assure with several RFPs to very large publishers with COPPA exposure, and look forward to initial deployment in 3Q 2023.”
For sales inquiries, contact PrivacyCheq at bizdev@privacycheq.com.
About PrivacyCheq
Since its founding in 2013, PrivacyCheq has been a leader in the regulatory compliance tech industry, offering a variety of cloud services facilitating operational compliance with CCPA, CPRA, GDPR, CCPA, COPPA, PIPEDA, and LGPD. For more information, visit http://www.PrivacyCheq.com.
About Privately
Founded in Lausanne, Switzerland in 2014, Privately makes privacy-safe AI software to detect age and other safety markers pertaining to children’s online communications. Its technology has received privacy-safe certifications in the UK and Germany.
https://www.privately.eu
Press Contact
info@privacycheq.com
1-800-247-2437 X116
Contact
PrivacyCheqContact
Roy Smith
844-243-2437
www.privacycheq.com
Extension 116
Roy Smith
844-243-2437
www.privacycheq.com
Extension 116
Categories