Annette M. Fazio Honored as a Woman of the Month for March 2023 by P.O.W.E.R. - Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Ft. Meyers, FL, April 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Annette M. Fazio, of Fort Meyers, Florida, has been honored as a Woman of the Month for March 2023 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and great success in the field of coaching.
About Annette M. Fazio
Lauded in numerous columns and featured by TV news and major national trade magazines as an author, keynote presenter and seminar trainer, Annette M. Fazio inspires audiences worldwide to reach new heights of success.
Fazio is a witty international speaker who works with meeting planners, business owners and corporations of all sizes to offer solutions to what drags down the morale of their staff and business. Her wisdom is derived from 20 years of successfully owning three popular, profitable, and distinct restaurants, which she grew into award-winning local icons. Annette shares how common sense and hard work helped her trump a lack of business experience, industry knowledge, culinary training, and a serious shortage of money.
Of the 10 million plus women-owned businesses, Annette became one of the elite 4% that took their business over the million-dollar mark. Her bottom line belief is that leadership begins where you are standing and that means that anyone on your team can also step up and lead. Everyone starts at the ground level, and if you set your mind to it, you too can become a winner.
Initially, Annette’s passion was cooking, feeding people the comfort food of Italy, and nourishing their stomachs and souls. She believes her books and topics feed people’s spirits and give them hope and a more fulfilling direction. She has written “Ordinary People Extra-Ordinary Acts: Lifting Spirits through the Power of Love and Food,” “Finding the Leader Within: A Journey of Commitment and Courage,” “Leadership on Fire: A Journey of Commitment and Courage,” and is a co-author of “Mission Critical Messages: How to Create a Global Impact.”
For more information, visit www.annettefazio.com.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
Categories