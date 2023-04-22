Rugg Williams and Oren Williams TV Comedy Wins Big at Indie Series Awards
Hollywood, CA, April 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The cast and crew of the hit TV comedy "Millennials" are celebrating after taking home three prestigious awards at the 13th Annual Indie Series Awards held in Burbank on April 12.
"Millennials" won the coveted "Best Comedy Series" and “Best Ensemble – Comedy” awards, along with an individual award for “Best Supporting Actor” for Philip Bolden. The series, which follows the misadventures of a group of friends trying to make it in Los Angeles, has been a hit with audiences and critics alike since its debut last year.
"We are thrilled and honored to receive these awards from the Indie Series Awards," said showrunner and executive producer Rugg Williams. "It's a testament to the hard work and talent of our incredible cast and crew, who have poured their hearts into making this show the success it is."
The 13th Annual Indie Series Awards, which celebrate excellence in independently produced entertainment created for the Web, is one of the most prestigious events in the industry. This year's ceremony was held at The Colony Theatre, and "Millennials" stood out as one of the favorites among voters.
"We're so proud of the team behind 'Millennials' and thrilled that the show has been recognized with these awards," said Oren Williams, showrunner, and executive producer. "We've always believed in the talent and vision of 'Millennials,' and it's wonderful to see that vision come to life in such a big way."
“Millennials” was also the recipient of additional honors earlier this award season; Best Digital TV Series Comedy - Hollywood African Prestigious Awards, - Best Web/Tv Series - Milan Gold Awards and - Best Web Series Honorable Mention - Hollywood Gold Awards. With the show's success and critical acclaim, hopefully fans can get more laughs and hijinks from the show's talented cast and crew.
About "Millennials"
"Millennials" is a TV comedy series created by Rugg Williams and Oren Williams, which follows a group of roommates and their wacky across the hall neighbors as they search for success, love and navigate life's chaos, and finding themselves in the big city of Los Angeles. Since the series premiere the show has quickly become a fan favorite, attracting a loyal following of viewers, and earning critical acclaim for its sharp writing and hilarious cast. Zachary Isaiah Williams (Honey) is head writer and Executive Producer, while Bentley Kyle Evans (Martin & The Jamie Foxx Show) serves as Executive Producer and Co-director.
