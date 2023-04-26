Joe Edgar Launches New Company SnapAds.io to Connect Local Businesses with Customers
SnapAds connects local businesses with local customers who can get paid for marketing within a 4-mile radius.
Austin, TX, April 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Joe Edgar, a seasoned entrepreneur, has announced the launch of SnapAds.io, a new startup that aims to revolutionize local business advertising.
SnapAds connects local businesses with customers within a 4-mile radius, allowing businesses to reach their target audience more effectively.
Through SnapAds, local customers can get paid for marketing local businesses to their friends and family through social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram. By leveraging the power of word-of-mouth marketing, SnapAds help local businesses increase their customer-base and revenue.
"SnapAds is the future of local business advertising," said Joe Edgar, founder of SnapAds.io. "We believe that by connecting local businesses with their target audience, we can help drive economic growth and create a stronger sense of community."
SnapAds.io is currently accepting sign-ups from local businesses and customers. For more information, contact Josh Todd.
Josh Todd
541-953-3575
https://snapads.io
