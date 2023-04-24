Sirius Dice Teams Up with Wizards of the Coast for Dice Products
Sirius Dice, a producer of innovative and premium quality dice, collaborates with Wizards of the Coast and its two most storied brands in gaming, D&D and MTG.
Brooklyn, NY, April 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Sirius Dice entered into a licensing agreement with Wizards of the Coast, a gaming division of Hasbro, to produce a series of dice sets and dice-related products for Dungeons & Dragons and Magic: The Gathering.
Since launching in 2018, Sirius Dice has brought innovative merchandising and marketing programs to drive sales at retailer locations. Sirius Dice brings this model of unique products and retailer success to Dungeons & Dragons, the World’s Greatest Roleplaying Game, and Magic: The Gathering, which is celebrating its 30th year of play this year.
Players can expect dice that are not only beautiful and well-crafted but ones creating a thematic and enjoyable experience at the table.
“Gamers bring their dice to D&D,” says Lax Chandra, CEO of Sirius Dice. “We want to bring D&D – its rich art, storytelling, and nostalgia – to dice. And, as always, we will continue to bring innovative programs to retail.”
Sirius Dice will be celebrating MTG with special countdown dice and limited-edition dice commemorating the famous cards and story arcs in Magic: The Gathering history.
“D&D and dice go hand in hand,” says Aaron Sobel, of Wizards of the Coast. “We’re excited to bring our fans new and innovative dice offerings that will enhance their campaigns.”
These initial Sirius Dice products are slated to be released in early Q3 of 2023 with additional release waves to follow throughout the year in preparation for and celebration of 50 years of Dungeons & Dragons. These product releases will celebrate D&D and MTG’s rich history as well as enhance the tabletop play experience.
Visit siriusdice.com for more information in coming weeks.
About Sirius Dice
Sirius Dice was launched in 2019 by Lax Chandra and Tina Trenkler after careers at big and small gaming companies in the industry. Both had broadened their careers outside the industry, but missed what it represents and the people who are part of it. They are excited to be making products that not only support gamers in their favorite games, but also fulfills the unmet needs of retailers to merchandise products better.
Contact
Sirius DiceContact
Lax Chandra
732.768.4010
siriusdice.com
