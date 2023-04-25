Introducing PrimoStats’ AI Chatbot, Paige: The Future of Content Research Takes Seconds, Not Hours
New AI research assistant transforms how content marketers find relevant statistics
Fort Lauderdale, FL, April 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- PrimoStats, a searchable database of curated marketing statistics, is excited to announce the release of Paige, their new AI chatbot. Powered by OpenAI's GPT technology, Paige assists content marketers in quickly finding relevant statistics within the PrimoStats’ database.
Using natural language processing, Paige allows content marketers to ask and receive stats in seconds, eliminating the need for extensive research. This advanced technology saves content marketers valuable time and provides them with tailor-made statistics to meet their content needs.
“We are thrilled to introduce Paige, our AI research assistant,” states Shayla Price, founder of PrimoStats. “Our chatbot represents a transformative way to conduct content research.”
Here’s how content marketers benefit from Paige:
Save time: Say goodbye to endless hours of research and get statistics in seconds.
Relevant stats: Get topic-related statistics to meet your specific content needs.
Trusted source: All statistics come directly from PrimoStats’ database, providing the accurate source, publication year, and source link.
PrimoStats has already helped more than 1,200 writers locate trustworthy and relevant stats. The searchable database contains over 25,000 statistics covering more than 80 industry topics and from 180 original sources. On the web platform, content marketers can conveniently search and filter statistics by topic, source, and publication year.
Discover more about PrimoStats’ innovative AI chatbot, Paige, here.
About PrimoStats
PrimoStats is a searchable database of curating marketing statistics. The platform helps content marketers find and cite relevant stats faster.
Using natural language processing, Paige allows content marketers to ask and receive stats in seconds, eliminating the need for extensive research. This advanced technology saves content marketers valuable time and provides them with tailor-made statistics to meet their content needs.
“We are thrilled to introduce Paige, our AI research assistant,” states Shayla Price, founder of PrimoStats. “Our chatbot represents a transformative way to conduct content research.”
Here’s how content marketers benefit from Paige:
Save time: Say goodbye to endless hours of research and get statistics in seconds.
Relevant stats: Get topic-related statistics to meet your specific content needs.
Trusted source: All statistics come directly from PrimoStats’ database, providing the accurate source, publication year, and source link.
PrimoStats has already helped more than 1,200 writers locate trustworthy and relevant stats. The searchable database contains over 25,000 statistics covering more than 80 industry topics and from 180 original sources. On the web platform, content marketers can conveniently search and filter statistics by topic, source, and publication year.
Discover more about PrimoStats’ innovative AI chatbot, Paige, here.
About PrimoStats
PrimoStats is a searchable database of curating marketing statistics. The platform helps content marketers find and cite relevant stats faster.
Contact
PrimoStatsContact
Joseph Pioneer
(786) 408-3104
https://primostats.com
Joseph Pioneer
(786) 408-3104
https://primostats.com
Categories