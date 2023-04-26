Ink Spa Celebrates Its 1st Anniversary with a Party
Ink Spa, a premium tattoo studio for busy professionals, is celebrating one year of business success on Thursday, May 4 5-8 PM at Ink Spa in downtown Boise. The celebration is open to the public and will include boutique vendors and giveaways for those who want to see what the Ink Spa experience is all about. While you're there, enjoy a complimentary beverage and shop the Ink Spa boutique for tattoo lovers as well as two guest boutiques, Brit & Belle and Millie Grace Permanent Jewelry.
Boise, ID, April 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Ink Spa, LLC announced its 1st anniversary as a premium provider of tattoo services with a free event for the public.
Ink Spa is hosting a one-year anniversary party on Thursday May 4, 5-8 PM at its location at 404 S 8th St. L111 in downtown Boise. We will be hosting complimentary beverages with pouring partner, Bodovino. There will be an exclusive shopping experience with new items for tattoo lovers in the Ink Spa lounge with boutique partners Brit & Belle and Millie Grace Permanent Jewelry bringing additional treasures for purchase. They will also be giving away micro tattoos throughout the night (to be scheduled at a later date).
Ink Spa began as the premier tattoo studio in Boise, ID focused on catering to an unmet market of discerning professionals desiring a premium tattoo experience. In 2022, Mel Mansfield and Tanya Vaughan, marketing executives and entrepreneurs, founded Ink Spa to provide tattoo services for busy professionals who want the ability to book an appointment for an upscale experience in getting their body ink. Ink Spa offers a clean, spa-like environment with a comfortable lounge and a complimentary Drink Spa with beverages, snacks and self serve spa treatments for their clients and guests. Ink Spa also provides its clients proprietary Ink Spa aftercare products to ensure the best post-service experience.
From its initial ideation in 2021, Mel and Tanya have sought to offer stellar tattoo services targeting busy professionals, families and friends who want to enjoy the experience as much as their ink. In 2022, they launched the first Ink Spa in the area of Bodo in downtown Boise, ID. This location offers both body and cosmetic tattoo services.
“Ink Spa has experienced phenomenal growth in its first year of existence,” said Mel Mansfield, co-founder. “In advancement of this growth, we will continue to bring high-end tattoo services to our valued clients and hope to expand to additional locations.”
In its first year of existence, Ink Spa has stood out in the industry with outstanding tattoo services and amenities, the ability to book online and without a cash deposit, the confidence of receiving high-end treatment regardless of the tattoo size or design, and maximum quality pre and post care for its clients.
The Ink Spa team consists of two women business owners with over 50 years combined experience and three full time artists. Ink Spa has the capacity for six artists and will grow to fill those positions as talent warrants.
Ink Spa partners tattoo artists with experienced marketers and entrepreneurs to provide for a clean, comfortable and safe tattoo experience. Together they deliver a world-class standard in tattoo services to their clients.
For more about Ink Spa, their services, and to book online, visit the Ink Spa website or their Instagram page at @Inkspatattoo.
