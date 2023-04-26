Ink Spa Celebrates Its 1st Anniversary with a Party

Ink Spa, a premium tattoo studio for busy professionals, is celebrating one year of business success on Thursday, May 4 5-8 PM at Ink Spa in downtown Boise. The celebration is open to the public and will include boutique vendors and giveaways for those who want to see what the Ink Spa experience is all about. While you're there, enjoy a complimentary beverage and shop the Ink Spa boutique for tattoo lovers as well as two guest boutiques, Brit & Belle and Millie Grace Permanent Jewelry.