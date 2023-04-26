Three Vacatia Associates Win Timeshare Industry Awards
Top Honors Presented by American Resort Development Association
Mill Valley, CA, April 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The American Resort Development Association, which serves the timeshare industry, has recognized three associates at Vacatia Inc., a leading provider of innovative, customer-centric solutions for timeshare resorts, with ARDY Awards, its highest honor.
“We are thrilled that three of our talented team members are receiving this national recognition,” says Caroline Shin, CEO of Vacatia. “We always strive to hire the best of the best and this demonstrates that we are succeeding.”
The three Vacatia associates called to the stage as winners during the April 19 awards ceremony at the conclusion of ARDA’s annual conference in Orlando, Florida, were:
· Lena Fowler of Crown Resorts by Vacatia, for Business Operations Team Member
· Carlos Martinez of Camelot by the Sea Resort in St. Pete Beach, Florida, for Maintenance Manager
· Kaitlyn Williams of Meadow Lake Resort in Columbia Falls, Montana, for Housekeeping Manager
They, along with four other Vacatia associates, had been previously named awards finalists out of hundreds of award nominations submitted. “Dedicated, customer-centric, solutions-oriented, and results-driven, the Vacatia team is the best in the business,” Shin added. “My heartfelt congratulations go to our three award winners, our other four finalists, as well as our entire Vacatia team that delivers excellence to our managed resorts, their owners, and boards of directors every single day.”
In the past few years, Vacatia has rapidly grown its management services to 26 timeshare associations nationwide. The company has more than 750 industry partners, including some of the largest timeshare companies, which rely on it for rental and resale services. Vacatia’s products drive owner engagement, improve cash flow, attract new members, and finance needed property renovations. To learn more about Vacatia’s rental, resale, and property management services, as well as its subscription membership product, call (720) 449-6738 or visit vacatia.com/partnerservices.
