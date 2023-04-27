mJobTime Partners with Teletrac Navman to Provide Market Leading Telematics Solution to the Construction Industry
The partnership joins mJobTime’s market leading suite of construction-based daily reporting solutions with the Teletrac Navman TN360 solution, providing equipment and asset detail in near real time.
Beaumont, TX, April 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- mJobTime, a leading provider of workforce management solutions for the construction industry, today announced a strategic business partnership with Teletrac Navman, a global software-as-a-service provider that leverages AI to drive next-generation mobile asset and fleet management. The partnership joins mJobTime’s market leading suite of construction based daily reporting solutions with the Teletrac Navman TN360 solution, providing equipment and asset detail in near real time.
The partnership brings together two companies focused on solutions for the construction industry. Adding Telematics to the mJobTime suite of solutions provides mJobTime customers–as well as the construction industry–with a solution platform capable of tracking the workforce, equipment and assets under a single umbrella.
“We are excited to be working with the industry leader in Telematics. As we roll out the integration with mJobTime our customers will enjoy the near real-time view of equipment and assets giving them the ability to skillfully manage their projects,” said Erik Kennedy, Sr. VP at mJobTime.
“Our partnership with mJobTime integrates the market leading TN360 platform with the mJobTime workforce management solution to give customers a near real time view of equipment and assets, so that they can maximize utilization and ROI,” said Mayank Sharma, Head Of Global Product Management, Teletrac Navman.
Using Teletrac Navman, construction companies can track that equipment and get data on utilization and fuel consumption. Knowing how and when to deploy a piece of construction equipment is a valuable piece of data to maximize utilization. Assets sitting idle can be very expensive and wasteful.
Managing a mixed fleet of equipment and assets can also be time consuming and difficult, but is necessary for complex projects with multiple cost factors and diverse jobsites, including yellow iron, pickup trucks, and both powered and non-powered assets. mJobTime with TN360 will allow better equipment utilization which increases productivity, reduces cost and provides users with the critical data to achieve more accurate bids.
About MJobTime
MJobTime was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Beaumont, TX, USA. mJobTime provides a premier workforce management solution for the construction industry. mJobTime's solutions are flexible with configurability to provide a custom solution to fit a company’s requirements. The complete workforce solution provides a rich feature set and outstanding service to offer our customers the most powerful time and equipment tracking, production reporting, analytics, telematics and mobile reporting solution in construction. To learn more, visit: https://www.mjobtime.com/.
About Teletrac Navman
Teletrac Navman is a global, market-leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider leveraging AI and machine learning to drive next-generation mobile asset and fleet management. Powered by AI to turn real-time data into decisions, Teletrac Navman’s specialized solutions deliver businesses with simplified, smart, predictive and actionable insights to help enhance productivity and profitability. Its fleet and asset management technology uncovers and simplifies information that would otherwise go unseen, helping customers reduce risk and confidently move their business forward with certainty. It tracks and manages more than 550,000 vehicles and assets around the world. The company is headquartered in Orange County, CA, with additional offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand and Mexico. For more information, visit www.TeletracNavman.com.
Contact
mJobTimeContact
Erik Kennedy
253-255-2963
https://mjobtime.com
