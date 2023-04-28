New Management for Local Self Storage Facility in Aiken, South Carolina
Aiken, SC, April 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Local acquisition of Absolute Storage is bringing professional self-storage management to the city of Aiken. The facility is located at 1504 Silver Bluff Road, Aiken, SC 29803. This facility is comprised of 349 units totaling 46,775 rentable square feet, providing safe and secure climate-controlled unit options to the local communities of New Ellenton, Aiken, and Augusta.
The ownership group has contracted with Absolute Storage Management (Absolute) to provide professional self-storage management services and the facility is officially under Absolute’s management as of 4/19/2023.
If you would like to speak to our friendly office staff, please stop by the location at 1504 Silver Bluff Road Aiken, SC 29803, contact our office at 803-884-2345, or visit online at www.absoluteaiken.com.
Absolute Storage Management
Absolute Storage Management (Absolute) is one of the largest private, third-party self-storage management company in the United States. Founded in 2002, with headquarters in Memphis, TN and regional offices in Tampa, FL; Atlanta, GA; Jackson, MS; Charlotte, NC; and Nashville, TN the company operates over 140 properties in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Wisconsin.
For further information and news about Absolute Storage Management, please go to the ASM website at www.AboutASM.com. Contact Jasmin Jones at jasmin.jones@absolutemgmt.com.
