The Celanese House - Edward Durell Stone Mid-Century Masterpiece, for Sale

For sale; The Celanese House by famed architect Edward Durell Stone is a stunning example of mid-century modern architecture that seamlessly blends form and function. The house features a lattice screen on the facade and glass pyramids on the roof which are prime examples of Stone's design and, true to Stone's principles, the house is substantial, private and comfortable. Built in 1959, the house has been fully renovated, staying true to its original vision.