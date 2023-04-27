Jolly Cannabis to Exhibit at Champs Atlantic City, Booth 4056

Jolly Cannabis, a leading provider of premium cannabis products, will be exhibiting at the Champs Atlantic City trade show from May 9-11, 2023, at the Atlantic City Convention Center. Jolly Cannabis will be showcasing their extensive line of cannabis products, including flowers, concentrates, edibles, and more, at booth 4056. The event provides an excellent opportunity for attendees to connect with industry leaders, explore the latest products and trends, and expand business opportunities.