Harris & Harris, LTD. Announces Addition to Executive Leadership; Appoints David Peters to Chief Operating Officer
Leading accounts receivable management company, Harris & Harris LTD. is excited to announce the appointment of David Peters to the role of Chief Operating Officer.
Chicago, IL, May 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Leading accounts receivable management company, Harris & Harris LTD. is excited to announce the appointment of David Peters to the role of Chief Operating Officer. This addition to the Harris & Harris senior leadership team shows the continued investment in elevating our talent by introducing seasoned executives with diverse professional experience.
Peters brings over 20 years of relevant experience across multiple industries, having served as an executive in numerous public companies and private equity-backed businesses. His experience spans multiple industries and, most recently, he served as Divisional Vice President & General Manager for Automatic Data Processing’s ("ADP") Major Account Services business. In this role, he led a team of over 700 US-based & offshore professionals serving mid-market clients on ADP’s HCM platforms. His knowledge around the application of technology to process improvement, call center expertise, and client success will prove valuable as H&H scale’s their business and continues the path of building a digital first, analytical organization.
“David Peters is an immediate asset to our team. He is a very successful leader and demonstrates a passion for our industry that will drive positive outcomes for our partners.” Sal Hazday, Harris & Harris CEO, goes on to say, “Dave is a huge proponent of company culture, which both aligns with and energizes our strong existing values.”
While Peters continues to expand his impact on the organization, he will lead senior members of our team in Operations, Analytics/Business Intelligence, and our Omnichannel Strategies. Harris & Harris is experiencing strong growth across several business segments and is implementing new technology and broadening its suite of services. The addition of David Peters allows the company to successfully manage these expansions while continuing to provide superior service to our new and existing clients.
Former Harris & Harris co-owners Dave & Arnie Harris are active advisors on the board of directors and remain committed to the success of Harris & Harris.
About Harris & Harris
Founded in 1968, Harris & Harris is an accounts receivable management and customer care firm, providing first-party and third-party debt collection, third party liability, and other complementary services through advanced onshore call-centers. Harris & Harris is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Additional information on Harris & Harris can be found at www.harriscollect.com.
Christine Jones
630-400-3256
www.harriscollect.com
