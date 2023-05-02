Surfin’ Chicken Launches Chula Vista, California, Store Inside of Walmart
Guests will experience waves of goodness on Saturday, May 6 during the Chula Vista Store Opening Celebration Event.
Chula Vista, CA, May 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Surfin’ Chicken, an innovative, quick service restaurant (QSR) concept, announced today the official opening celebration event of the Chula Vista, California store located at 75 Broadway (inside Walmart). Offering great-tasting chicken sandwiches, fresh hand cut fries, craveable loaded fries and house made dipping sauces, Surfin’ Chicken Chula Vista is poised to serve guests seeking a high-quality value priced alternative to typical fast-food chicken.
“We are very pleased to be able to offer the Surfin’ Chicken experience to the people of Chula Vista. Our focus is on delivering high quality, great tasting food and great guest experiences,” said Ricardo Da Silva Raposo, Surfin’ Chickens new San Diego franchise market developer, with additional locations planned throughout San Diego.
The store opening Celebration event will run from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 6. Guests will enjoy free fries, Surfin’ Chicken giveaways and special offerings during the event.
About Surfin’ Chicken
Based in Dallas, Texas, Surfin’ Chicken is committed to providing craveable, quality food for people on the go. Surfin’ Chicken is on a mission to earn our place as the customers “local favorite” in the cities we serve.
