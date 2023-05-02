Tattoo Girl Introduces Premium Numbing Cream for Enhanced Comfort During Tattoo and Cosmetic Procedures
Houston, TX, May 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Tattoo Girl is set to launch their innovative Premium Numbing Cream on May 2, 2023, designed to improve comfort for women during tattoo sessions and a variety of dermal procedures. This revolutionary product aims to cater to the needs of tattoo enthusiasts, women, tattoo artists, and cosmetic procedure clients, ensuring a more enjoyable and pain-free experience.
The Tattoo Girl Premium Numbing Cream contains a potent 4% Lidocaine formula that effectively numbs the skin for up to two hours. Its versatile nature makes it suitable for a broad range of cosmetic procedures, including waxing, threading, and microneedling. The cream also features Vitamin E and anti-inflammatory properties, promoting faster healing and recovery.
Steve Topper, CEO of Tattoo Girl, shared his enthusiasm for the product, stating, "We are excited to offer Tattoo Girl Premium Numbing Cream as a solution that allows women to feel at ease and confident during their tattoo and cosmetic experiences. Our objective is to reduce pain and discomfort, enabling women to fully appreciate these transformative moments."
Tattoo Girl's Premium Numbing Cream is cruelty-free and proudly manufactured in the United States using high-quality, all-natural ingredients. It provides soothing relief for minor cuts, burns, inflammation, itchiness, and skin pain. The compact squeeze tube design ensures easy, on-the-go application, making it an essential addition to any woman's cosmetic toolkit.
To celebrate the launch, Tattoo Girl is offering an exclusive Early Access Gift for those who join their list. To learn more and secure your spot, visit prodigymediausa.wixsite.com/vipgift/tattoogirl-vip50-discount.
Tattoo Girl is a tattoo and cosmetic industry pioneer committed to developing effective solutions that empower women in their personal and professional lives. The company consistently aims to create products that transform the way women approach tattoo and cosmetic procedures, with a focus on quality and customer satisfaction.
Steve Topper
Email: info@tattoogirl.ink
