World-Renowned Research Leader Returns as COO of Max Planck Florida Institute for Neuroscience
Max Planck Florida Institute for Neuroscience is pleased to welcome neuroscientist and research infrastructure expert Dr. Ivan Baines back to South Florida as Chief Operating Officer at MPFI. Dr. Baines’ globe-spanning expertise includes work for the U.S. National Institutes of Health; 20 years as COO and Board Member for the Max Planck Institute of Molecular Biology and Genetics in Dresden, Germany, and as a former faculty member for Florida Atlantic University.
Jupiter, FL, May 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Ivan Baines played an instrumental role in establishing the Max Plank Florida Institute for Neuroscience, guiding the building construction and overseeing its operations from 2010-2013. Now he returns as its Chief Operating Officer as of April 1, 2023.
Throughout his 30-year career, Dr. Baines has worked in some of the world’s leading life sciences research organizations. He specializes in designing, implementing, and optimizing scientific infrastructure and operations to maximize resources for cutting-edge research institutions.
Now he’s returned to Jupiter to help MPFI answer fundamental questions about brain development and function and to foster new technologies that enable groundbreaking scientific discoveries.
“I’m pleased to return to South Florida, where I strive to create the optimal environment for MPFI neuroscientists to advance their important work,” Baines said. “As a global scientist-led research organization, the Max Planck Society is uniquely positioned to nurture the diversity of thought that leads to discovery.”
History of Research Growth and Leadership
Dr. Baines was educated at University College London. He has managed some of the world’s leading life sciences research institutes and has contributed to or led the establishment of eight biomedical research institutes.
For more than 20 years, he served as COO and Board Member for the Max Planck Institute of Molecular Biology and Genetics in Dresden, Germany, where he oversaw all daily operations.
“The role of the research institution manager is to facilitate and support top-level research while being fully transparent, fair and making sure all opinions are heard equally,” Baines explained. “It’s essential to build trust within your organization and its respective community to achieve effective management. Every stakeholder must be represented fairly in the governance structure.”
Operations and Funding Generation Expertise
Dr. Baines’ globe-spanning experience includes work for the U.S. National Institutes of Health; the State of Saxony, Germany; Sainsbury Welcome Centre for Neuroscience (UK); consultant for many projects and firms; and as a former faculty member at Florida Atlantic University and the University of Milano-Bicocca, Italy.
Throughout his career, Dr. Baines has raised more than $1 billion in funding for research, infrastructure, and early-stage biotechnology.
As COO of MPFI, Dr. Baines’ extensive expertise will guide the organization's strategic direction, oversee technical and scientific services and ensure the efficient operation of MFPI’s 100,000-square-foot LEED-certified green facility. Baines' appointment comes following the departure of longtime COO Dr. Matthias Haury, who took a position as COO and Acting Executive Director of the Imaging Center at the Chan-Zuckerberg Initiative.
About the Max Planck Florida Institute for Neuroscience
The Max Planck Florida Institute for Neuroscience (MPFI), a not-for-profit research organization, is part of the world-renowned Max Planck Society, Germany’s most successful research organization with more than 80 institutes worldwide. Since its establishment, 30 Nobel laureates have emerged from the ranks of its scientists including five in the last three years alone.
As its first U.S. institution, MPFI provides exceptional neuroscientists from around the world with the resources and technology to answer fundamental questions about brain development and function. MPFI researchers employ a curiosity-driven approach to science to develop new technologies that make groundbreaking scientific discoveries possible. For more information, visit mpfi.org.
Throughout his 30-year career, Dr. Baines has worked in some of the world’s leading life sciences research organizations. He specializes in designing, implementing, and optimizing scientific infrastructure and operations to maximize resources for cutting-edge research institutions.
Now he’s returned to Jupiter to help MPFI answer fundamental questions about brain development and function and to foster new technologies that enable groundbreaking scientific discoveries.
“I’m pleased to return to South Florida, where I strive to create the optimal environment for MPFI neuroscientists to advance their important work,” Baines said. “As a global scientist-led research organization, the Max Planck Society is uniquely positioned to nurture the diversity of thought that leads to discovery.”
History of Research Growth and Leadership
Dr. Baines was educated at University College London. He has managed some of the world’s leading life sciences research institutes and has contributed to or led the establishment of eight biomedical research institutes.
For more than 20 years, he served as COO and Board Member for the Max Planck Institute of Molecular Biology and Genetics in Dresden, Germany, where he oversaw all daily operations.
“The role of the research institution manager is to facilitate and support top-level research while being fully transparent, fair and making sure all opinions are heard equally,” Baines explained. “It’s essential to build trust within your organization and its respective community to achieve effective management. Every stakeholder must be represented fairly in the governance structure.”
Operations and Funding Generation Expertise
Dr. Baines’ globe-spanning experience includes work for the U.S. National Institutes of Health; the State of Saxony, Germany; Sainsbury Welcome Centre for Neuroscience (UK); consultant for many projects and firms; and as a former faculty member at Florida Atlantic University and the University of Milano-Bicocca, Italy.
Throughout his career, Dr. Baines has raised more than $1 billion in funding for research, infrastructure, and early-stage biotechnology.
As COO of MPFI, Dr. Baines’ extensive expertise will guide the organization's strategic direction, oversee technical and scientific services and ensure the efficient operation of MFPI’s 100,000-square-foot LEED-certified green facility. Baines' appointment comes following the departure of longtime COO Dr. Matthias Haury, who took a position as COO and Acting Executive Director of the Imaging Center at the Chan-Zuckerberg Initiative.
About the Max Planck Florida Institute for Neuroscience
The Max Planck Florida Institute for Neuroscience (MPFI), a not-for-profit research organization, is part of the world-renowned Max Planck Society, Germany’s most successful research organization with more than 80 institutes worldwide. Since its establishment, 30 Nobel laureates have emerged from the ranks of its scientists including five in the last three years alone.
As its first U.S. institution, MPFI provides exceptional neuroscientists from around the world with the resources and technology to answer fundamental questions about brain development and function. MPFI researchers employ a curiosity-driven approach to science to develop new technologies that make groundbreaking scientific discoveries possible. For more information, visit mpfi.org.
Contact
Max Planck Florida Institute for NeuroscienceContact
Katie Edwards
561-679-7395
https://mpfi.org/
Katie Edwards
561-679-7395
https://mpfi.org/
Multimedia
Categories