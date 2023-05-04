World-Renowned Research Leader Returns as COO of Max Planck Florida Institute for Neuroscience

Max Planck Florida Institute for Neuroscience is pleased to welcome neuroscientist and research infrastructure expert Dr. Ivan Baines back to South Florida as Chief Operating Officer at MPFI. Dr. Baines’ globe-spanning expertise includes work for the U.S. National Institutes of Health; 20 years as COO and Board Member for the Max Planck Institute of Molecular Biology and Genetics in Dresden, Germany, and as a former faculty member for Florida Atlantic University.